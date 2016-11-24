39°
72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Madeline McDonald | 24th Nov 2016 5:00 PM
SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.
SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds. Allan Reinikka ROK091016aspeedwa

TOMORROW

7.30-8.30am: Ergon Energy and The Services Union hold a pre-work sausage sizzle for White Ribbon Day at the Staff Amenities - Building 1, 63 Glenmore Rd.

9am-3pm: Helem Yumba White Ribbon Day at Rigarlsford Park in Elphinstone St, Rockhampton. Free community BBQ from 11am-2pm.

10.30am-11am: Ergon Energy and The Services Union hold a morning tea for White Ribbon Day at the Ergon Energy building, Level 1, Alma St.

11am: The Edge Restaurant & Bar's Ladies Lunches are not only a fun way for the ladies of Rockhampton to socialise and mingle, but are also a celebration of women in business. There is live entertainment, prizes drawn all day and tapas served all afternoon. The Ladies Lunches are held monthly. Phone: 49311300.

5pm-6pm: Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.　 Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

4pm: Capricorn Coast White Ribbon photo exhibition at Yeppoon Foreshore.

WHITE RIBBON DAY: The male officers at North Rockhampton Police Station show their support for White Ribbon Day which is on today with various events happening around the region.
WHITE RIBBON DAY: The male officers at North Rockhampton Police Station show their support for White Ribbon Day which is on today with various events happening around the region. Allan Reinikka ROK181114awhiteri

6pm: Art exhibition at Emu Park Gallery, Pattison St. Nibbles and wine available.

6pm: Celebrating Women on the Coast in MUSIC #canihelp at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Contact: 49399500. Cost: $25 includes canapes.

6.30pm: Free outdoor cinema at Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere. Movie: Cloudy with a chance of Meatballs 2. Food van on site. Beanbags available for hire.

7pm-9pm: Azar Dementia Unit presents a night of wine, art and an auction at The Cathedral College hall, William St, Rockhampton. Funds raised contribute to Yeppoon boy Cooper Sinclair who's battling Dravet's Syndrome. Phone 0429518483. $20 per ticket.

7pm-9.30pm: All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate hire: Quads $1, Inlines $2. BBQ and snack shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7.30pm: Old time/new vogue Christmas dance at the Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Entry $10, includes supper. 0407596944.

SATURDAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9am: Capricorn Animal Aid Santa Pictures at Petstock Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.

10am: Debbie's Dance Concert at the Pilbeam Theatre. Juniour concert at 10am, senior concert at 2pm. Cost: Adult $22, Pensioner $18, Tertiary Student $18, Child $15, Family $65. Phone: 4927 4111.

11am: Moura Coal and Country Historical Society meeting and Christmas lunch at the Historical Centre. Members to supply one salad or dessert.

3pm: Capricorn Edible Plants Inc will hold its end of year meeting at Bell Park, Emu Park, followed by dinner at Pine Beach Hotel at 6pm. Bookings essential. Contact: Gail on 4939 7638.

4pm: McCosker Rocky Speedway at Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd. Huge Pit Party from 4-5pm inc free amusement rides. Adults $25, Seniors/Students $20, Children 5-15yrs $15, Under 5yrs free, Family (2xAdults, up to 4 kids) $60. Racing action from 5.30pm.

4pm: Summer's Commin' Festival at the Great Western Hotel. Visit their Facebook page for ticket information.

5pm: Upper Ulam Christmas Event at Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds, 921 Upper Ulam Rd, Bajool. Dinner from 6pm, activities for the kids, special appearance by Santa at 7pm. Presents to the value of $10, if you would like your child to receive a present from Santa please bring the present along wrapped and clearly labelled with their full name. Please deliver to the kitchen/bar area by 6.30pm.

5.30pm: Celebrating Women on the Coast ARTS #canihelp at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Contact: 49399500. Cost: $20 includes nibbles.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St, Rockhampton. For more information, phone 49381860.

SUNDAY

7am-12pm: Causeway Lake markets. Any enquires please call Judie on 49336356.

8am: Arcade Carpark markets at Kern Arcade, Bolsover St.

MARKETS: Lillian and Emily Cooper at the Heritage Village Markets, on this Sunday.
MARKETS: Lillian and Emily Cooper at the Heritage Village Markets, on this Sunday. Sharyn O'Neill ROK271111smark3

8am: The Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets from 8am to 1.30pm. Entry $2 per person with under 14 year olds free. Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3. Closed in shoes are required for the rides.

9am-1pm: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm for the last day of tram rides for the year. Morning Tea in refreshment room.

11am-3pm: Q&A Forum Domestic Violence Awareness #canihelp at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Contact: 49399500.

4pm: Puls8 Studios presents Beneath the Stars at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $33, Pensioner $28, Child $27, Family (2A + 2C) $100. Phone: 4927 4111.

DANCE STARS: PULS8 Studios will hole their annual concert on Sunday afternoon.
DANCE STARS: PULS8 Studios will hole their annual concert on Sunday afternoon. Tamara MacKenzie

4pm-9pm: Yeppoon Food Frenzy markets at 57 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon. Gold coin entry. Alcohol and smoke free.

7.30pm: The Uniting Church presents a Christmas celebration, The Song of the Angels, at South Rockhampton Uniting Church, 312 Campbell St. Supper will be served in the hall at the conclusion

