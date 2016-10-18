A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's 90th birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Come along to special story time sessions from Monday October 24 to Friday October 28.

Mayor Anne Baker said kids up to five years old are invited to bring a cuddly toy or dress up as their favourite Winnie the Pooh character.

"Enjoy Tigger hopping races, pin the tail on Eeyore and Pooh Bear craft.

"This year National Children's Week coincides with the special milestone for the Hundred Acre Wood character.

"Children's Week celebrates the right of children to enjoy their childhood and show their talents.

"Reconnect with the bear we all know and love and create some fond childhood memories with your kids."

"Winnie the Pooh is a character who delighted and enchanted us as kids, but shared some wise words as well.

"One quote that comes to mind is '...remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think'."

National Children's Week is held in October each year by the Children's Week Council of Australia.

The week also includes Universal Children's Day, this year held on Wednesday October 26.

The day focuses on the plight of millions of children around the world who are denied the basic right of a happy childhood and education.

To book, phone 1300 472 227 or visit your local library to reserve your place.

Story Time Sessions:

Middlemount Monday October 24 10am - 10.45am

Glenden Monday October 24 10am - 10.45am

Nebo Tuesday October 25 10.30am - 11.15am

Moranbah Tuesday October 25 10.30am - 11.15am

Wednesday October 26 10.30am - 11.15am

Thursday October 27 10.30am - 11.15am

Dysart Thursday October 27 10am - 10.30am

Carmila Thursday October 27 5pm - 6pm

Clermont Friday October 28 9.30am - 10.30am

St Lawrence Friday October 28 10am - 10.30am