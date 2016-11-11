A brighter 2017 on the horizon

AS we celebrate our business achievements tonight, many of us will also look back with satisfaction at the challenges we have faced and overcome.

Those issues that jump up to test us seem to becoming more frequent as the years roll by.

That is the reality of the fast-paced world we live in,

A world where change is constant as we try and meet and anticipate erratic consumer demand.

As we know too well, Central Queensland has been one of the regions that has been hit hardest of the impact of the resource downturn.

This slowdown has affected revenue at many businesses and some have not survived due to a number of factors which include strong competition.

But for those who have weathered the storm, and even excelled, the prospects for 2017 are very promising.

The massive price increase for coking coal in recent months has come on the back of a terrific year for the beef industry.

The advancements in Adani's huge Carmichael Mine project has also sent ripples of confidence through the community.

The Yeppoon foreshore development and Rockhampton's riverfront project are progressing well and should provide a tourism boost to local business as well as enhancing lifestyle options.

There are a number of other job building projects in the pipeline such as the Rookwood Weir and the Capricorn and Bruce highway upgrades.

So with that in mind, sit back and unwind tonight because you deserve it.

Congratulations to everyone here and a special mention of course to all the winners as we get ready for another exciting year ahead.

Frazer Pearce, Editor

The Morning Bulletin