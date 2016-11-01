A decade of Melbourne Cup fashion

Rachael Finch poses for photos in the parade ring on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

MONTHS of meticulous planning will come to the fore for thousands of ladies today as the race that stops the nation gets under way.

Ahead of the main Melbourne Cup event at 3pm, all eyes will be on the ladies at Flemington Racecourse as they vie for the Fashions on the Field gong.

Here's a look at the winners from the last 10 years.

2006: Sarah Schofield wore a white and brown dress and a white felt hat she made herself for under $100.

Nineteen-year-old Sarah Schofield poses for a photo after winning the Fashion on the Field event on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2006. Oaks Day is traditionally the \"Ladies Day\" of the four day Melbourne Cup Carnival. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

2007: Lorraine Cookson wore a grey velvet fedora, a grey silk and tweed jacket and a beige skirt.

Fashions on the Field winner Lorraine Cookson poses for a photo at Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2007. Oaks is traditionally the \"Ladies Day\" of the four day Melbourne Cup Carnival. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

2008: Kirsty MacGillivray wore an all-black outfit from Kirrily Johnston and Alex Perry.

Fashions on the Field winner Kirsty MacGillivray poses for a photo at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

2009: Lizzy Pollard wore a silk dusty pink, cap-sleeved top by Alannah Hill and cream Nicola Finetti pencil skirt.

Fashions on the Field winner Lizzy Pollard wearing an Alannah Hill top, Nicola Finetti skirt and Tania Tehan millinery poses for a photo at Flemington Racecourse on Oaks Day in Melbourne, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009. Oaks Day is traditionally ladies day of the four day Melbourne Cup Carnival. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

2010: Jaydee Paino wore an $18 vintage dress purchased online.

VINTAGE: The 2010 Myer Fashions on the Field winner Jaydee Paino poses for a photo on Oaks Day. JULIAN SMITH

2011: Angela Menz wore an outfit created herself by hand-dyeing silk.

Angela Menz, winner the 2011 Myer Fashions on the Field, poses for a photo on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

2012: Amy Robson wore a dress with beaded peplum designed and made by her grandma.

COLOUR POP: 2012 FOTF winnerAmy Robson poses for a photo on Oaks Day. JULIAN SMITH

2013: Chloe Moo wore a hand-printed red, black and white dress designed by her mother.

STRIKING: Fashions on the field 2013 winner Chloe Moo poses for a photo on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. JULIAN SMITH

2014: Brodie Worell wore a white Toni Maticevski dress.

BLACK AND WHITE: 2015 Fashions on the Field winner Victoria's Brodie Worell celebrates her win. TRACEY NEARMY

2015: Emily Hunter wore a navy dress lined with pink satin her mum made.