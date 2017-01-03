A Dysart downpour the perfect way to ring in 2017

Bev and her husband Dave were standing outside watching their "crew” as they call them play around in the rain and mud.

BEV and Dave Thorogood couldn't have asked for a better or wetter start to 2017.

The pair who manage Philip and Deborah Reid's (Paringa) property 27km from Dysart received 18mm on New Years Eve, 5mm on Sunday afternoon and around 14mm yesterday afternoon.

The rain pelted down yesterday afternoon at the 15,500 thousand acre property with "the first 10 minutes of the rain going sideways" according to Bev.

Dave said he hoped the rain continued on like this throughout the year.

"2016 was a bit of a godsend, we got rain at the right times."

Bev and her husband Dave were standing outside watching rain head their way when this rainbow appeared across the paddock. They have never seen one this low before at their property "Limestone" 27ks from Dysart, Central Qld Bev Thorogood

"We had 717mm for 2016...we've had a pretty good year."

While a lot of places struggled for rain in 2016, Dave said it was 2015 which proved hard for the couple who runs 2000 head of cattle and a small cropping operation.

"We probably above average rainfall in 2016 because we only had 252mm in 2015, it was very dry and bad for everybody."

Bev and Dave both hope the rain keeps on coming down nice and steady.

"There is a lot of thunder happening Clermont direction."