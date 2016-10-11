A floody good plan to save Rocky houses from torrential rain

Rockhampton Regional councillor Neil Fisher with Kerrigan St residents Mario and Alison Favari and Alison Moody, and councillor Tony Williams at the site of flood mitigation works on the bridge across Moores Creek.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

POWERFUL flood water surged through Mario and Alison Favari's Kerrigan St home during Cylcone Marcia, taking with it their car, pool and sense of security.

Neighbour Alison Moody found herself in the same boat, with the bottom storey of her home destroyed during the two cyclones she has braved since living at number 200 Kerrigan St for 28 years.

Flood mitigation on Kerrigan St: Long-term Kerrigan St resident Alison Moody shares her experiences during cyclones as Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group councillor Tony Williams talks about the Rockhampton Regional Council's flood mitigation works.

The residents have since lived in fear the bridge near their home, which runs across Moores Creek, could again transform into a "dam wall" as debris build up and water inundates the road during heavy rainfall.

But the trio are hopeful the Rockhampton Region Council's current flood mitigation works will be the answer to their pleas as debris deflectors are installed at three North Rockhampton sites on Rockonia Rd, Beasley St and Kerrigan St.

Local Disaster Management Group Chair, Councillor Tony Williams said the deflectors would provide major benefits in a future flood event.

"This is one of many projects we are working on to reduce the effects of flooding in our Region," Cr Williams said.

"It focuses on improving culverts which often become blocked by upstream debris during heavy rain events, causing flood waters to spread and linger.

"Large objects often become trapped in these locations and then continue to trap smaller objects until a complete blockage occurs.

"By installing deflector walls, we will reduce the opportunity for debris to build up and see flood water getting away in a shorter time frame," he said.

The $405,000 worth of funding comes from the joint Australian Government State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) and $34,000 from Council's works budget.

Mario said the works were a long time coming.

"The destruction of property and force of water (during Cyclone Marcia) was devastating," he said.

"When it happened, we thought 'why hadn't it been cleaned, or they put in a collapsible barrier?

"I think this is proactive, it's good to see it go ahead and gives us piece of mind.

"We just don't want it to be tested," he laughed.

With the work already underway on Kerrigan St and due for completion by the end of the month, Mario said he was impressed with how quick the process was.

He said with a strong cyclone season predicted, he hoped he wouldn't have to relocate the contents of his home at the first signs of heavy rain.

Councillor Neil Smith said after the cyclone they had seen significant inundation in about 31 homes down from Kerrigan St, so was delighted to see the work begin.