A magical year at Callaghan Park

Darryn Nufer | 23rd Dec 2016 4:14 PM
PHOTO FINISH: An emotional Zoe White brings Pantalettes back to the winners' stall a hero.
PHOTO FINISH: An emotional Zoe White brings Pantalettes back to the winners' stall a hero.

WITH the curtain coming down on 2016 let's take a look back at my top 10 Rockhampton racing moments of the year.

As with any list you can't fit them all in but these were my selections.

1 0 Rockhampton trainer Mick Attard flew under my radar in last week's column about strike rates of form trainers. But then again, that's Mick Attard for you. Often a quiet achiever Attard just goes about his business with a minimum of fuss and gets results. And that's exactly what he did with former Victorian Hostile Owners last season who won five of his first 11 starts under Attard having only won one race prior to coming north. Hostile Owners was crowned 2016 Rockhampton Horse of The Year before subsequently being retired and for the record, Attard continues to deliver having trained 12 winners from his past 40 runners (30% strike rate).

9 Although the locals were outclassed in this year's Rocky Newmarket and Cup, the successes of Brisbane raiders Lauterbrunnen (Jim Byrne) and Ruling Force (Adrian Coome) provided our carnival racing with invaluable exposure. The respective high-profile winning trainers Rob Heathcote and Kelly Schweida indicated they would return next year for a crack at our feature races and the lucrative prize money on offer, and other big names could follow.

8 The inaugural Rockhampton Racing Gala Ball held under the stars at Callaghan Park in March took social glitz and glamour trackside to a new level. It's a well-worn cliché but the event will be bigger and better next year.

7 Livewire jockey Bobby Elissa didn't ride at Callaghan Park in 2016 but that didn't lessen his impact on the local and national racing fraternity. His battle with acute myeloid leukaemia - a rare and aggressive form of cancer - began shortly after his second-placed ride on Casino Benjo in last year's Rocky Cup and ever since, the 38-year-old dad has been a tower of strength and an endless source of inspiration during media interviews and his popular Facebook posts.

6 Rockhampton trainer Kevin Hansen enjoyed a great run with his mare Outback Saga who scored five straight Callaghan Park victories. Larrikin part-owner Ken "Stumpy” Walker spent so much time in the Winners' Room courtesy of Outback Saga and also Hidden Nature (three wins) that my running joke with him was the club would have to rename the room "The Stumpy Bar.” On a serious note it was great to see race days give Stumpy a positive distraction from his health issues and his horses delivering wins was a medicine no doctor could prescribe.

5 On Melbourne Cup Day the Rockhampton Jockey Club raffled a framed Bart Cummings print and having only bought one ticket, young racing fanatic Kelvin Sparrow won the prize. Kelvin, who has down syndrome, is our version of Melbourne Cup winning strapper Stevie Payne because his passion for racing runs deep and the smile on his face this day was magic.

4 It was fitting that 37-year-old Tom Button won his first RJC trainer premiership after coming so close to a breakthrough title the previous season when he finished tied on number of winners with veteran trainer Lyle Rowe only to lose the premiership on a countback of second place-getters. Button was dominant during the 2015/16 season finishing with 19 wins, 19 seconds and 19 thirds - well ahead of his rivals.

3 Jockey Ashley Butler was a man on a mission in season 2015-16 and he rode his way to a maiden RJC premiership title courtesy of 34 winners. At one stage during the season the 24-year-old rode a remarkable six consecutive winners at Callaghan Park from his rides across three race meetings. Weight battles and associated health issues will make it hard for Butler to repeat his feats as he weighs up a possible career move to Singapore after getting married next year.

2 The Rockhampton Rocket Our Boy Malachi came from last on the turn at Caulfield to mow down his opposition arrogantly in the $201,000 Group 2 Caulfield Sprint with Dwayne Dunn in the saddle. The 1.5-length victory was significant because it stamped the mighty chestnut's versatility having won races in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. At his next start at Flemington, Our Boy Malachi bled for a second time which ended his stellar career in which he won 19 of 27 starts (multiple times at Group 2 and Listed level) and earned $946,400 in prize money. Hail the best race horse ever to come out of Rocky.

1 It was an emotion-charged mounting yard at Callaghan Park as a crying Zoe White brought Pantalettes back to the winner's stall after taking out the second annual Carly-Mae Pye Memorial race in front of a 5000-strong crowd on St Peter's Caulfield Cup Day. After dismounting, the 18-year-old apprentice jockey struggled to stand up, such was the energy and emotion that had been sapped from her as she drove the Tim Cook-trained galloper to the line prevailing by the narrowest of margins in a photo finish. It was the perfect tribute to White's late mentor, fallen jockey Carly-Mae who was Cook's partner. The moment couldn't have been scripted better from the time Pantalettes, one of three Cook-trained runners in the race, drew the inside barrier to when racegoers were left holding their collective breath waiting for the judge to semaphore White's number.

Bring on 2017!

