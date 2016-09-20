A man chased his ex in a car

A WOMAN had to take refuge in the Park Avenue Hotel after her husband, whom she is separated from, drove after her in his car.

The 53-year-old truck driver pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the incident which occurred in July this year.

The court heard the defendant was going to drop the complainant to her house after she took him home from the train station.

During the car ride he began to get aggressive, eventually threatening to shoot her.

Once the pair got back to the defendant's home and exited the car, he got into the vehicle and began following her.

She ran away down the road into the Park Avenue Hotel car park.

The defendant drove the car towards her before getting out and yelling, "I know where you f****** live".

He then revved the car and drove away.

The Park Avenue Hotel made the call to police when the woman came in and told staff a man was chasing her with a car.

When he was intercepted by police back at his home he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.148.

He was fined $1250, disqualified for 9 months and granted a restricted licence allowing him to drive up to MC class vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week for work.