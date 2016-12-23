A place for community to celebrate Christmas as family

Volunteers Without Borders will host their sixth Christmas lunch on Sunday.

COUNCILLOR Rose Swadling hopes the community will come together as a family for those who are without loved ones this Christmas.

Those living alone, refugees and asylum seekers, newly arrived immigrants and those with nowhere else to go tomorrow will be welcomed with open arms at the Volunteers Without Borders banquet.

Cr Swadling said it was the sixth year the community lunch had run, thanks to generous donations from at least 12 Rockhampton businesses.

Up to 300 people are expected at the event, which is held at the St Joseph's Cathedral Corso from 11am to 2pm.

For information and to confirm attendance for catering purposes, contact Linda on 0407 831 975.