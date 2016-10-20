30°
News

A sneak peek behind the curtain of RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Amber Hooker
| 20th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"A BLOODHOUND for children” is how Jesse Warren describes his role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Immersed in the nightmarish character of the Child Catcher, it is near impossible to believe that behind the charred teeth, deep-set eyes and billowing black cape is the Emmaus College Head of English.

Only via a "guilt trip” did Jesse rekindle his high school connection to musicals.

"I have done a lot of stage acting, just the theatre stuff. I went to school at Emmaus and we have a huge musical culture,” he said.

"I avoided them in my adulthood. I couldn't sing, I couldn't dance, which is kind of essential.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I work out at a gym with one of the key people at RMU - she absconded me into it, a guilt trip almost.

"I went along and auditioned and got the part of the Child Catcher... and found I loved it.”

Jesse explained the entire production as "one big dream sequence” through the eyes of a child.

The Child Catcher is employed by Baron Bomburst and Baroness Bomburst to snatch and imprison children on the streets of Vulgaria.

Though "totally unacceptable and perverse”, Jesse said he had no trouble becoming the character.

"I think it makes it easier in a lot of ways ... if you are not bound by the reality of what a job like that would be. It can become gimmicky and detached from reality.”

Catch the show:

  • Where: Pilbeam Theatre
  • When: October 28, 29 7.30pm; October 29, 30, 1.30pm
  • How www.seeitlive.com.au phone 4927 4111
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chitty chitty bang bang musical pilbeam theatre rockhampton musical union choir

Teen devastated after cruel "catfish" prank by friends

Teen devastated after cruel "catfish" prank by friends

It is understood the girl was "lured” into a relationship with a fictional boy in June

REVEALED: The worst streets in Rocky for drugs

A quantity of the drug ice was found during the operation.Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News

Could one of your neighbours be a drug dealer?

EXPLAINED: How the Rocky Ring Road will grow CQ

RING ROAD: The proposed route for a western bypass at Rockhampton. INSET: New equipment makes loading and unloading freight easier at Rockhampton Airport, seeing it completed in less time than it takes to refuel a plane.

Councillor tells how the bypass could benefit two big projects

A sneak peek behind the curtain of RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Weeks out from the big night, we take a look inside the production

Local Partners

Thousands flock to celebrate Pinefest

YEPPOON Lions' spectacular Rio Carnivale celebration packed crowds into the town for a twilight market, a huge fireworks launch of the 2016 Tropical Pinefest.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Bus driver Erica sets the mood for the journey ahead

News

Erica has created the perfect device to make the journey easier.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West was dragged out of bed and had tape tied around her entire head as robbers snatched jewellery worth $8.5 million from her room.

A sneak peek behind the curtain of RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Weeks out from the big night, we take a look inside the production

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 2 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Must Be Sold

7/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a low maintenance luxury lifestyle, then this ones for you. Situated in the prestige's Hillside Estate, surrounded by quality homes.

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $409,500

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

Low Set Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac!

3 Gott Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 1 $259,000

One block from the suburb of Frenchville and a hop skip and a jump from Mt Archer Primary School you'll find this tidy and low set brick home. Featuring:...

Solid Lowset Block Home with Solar Power

10 Pummell, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This lowset 3 bedroom home is as solid as they come and suitable to a retired couple downsizing or anyone wanting a good solid secure home close to shops and...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?