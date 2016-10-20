A sneak peek behind the curtain of RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"A BLOODHOUND for children” is how Jesse Warren describes his role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Immersed in the nightmarish character of the Child Catcher, it is near impossible to believe that behind the charred teeth, deep-set eyes and billowing black cape is the Emmaus College Head of English.

Only via a "guilt trip” did Jesse rekindle his high school connection to musicals.

"I have done a lot of stage acting, just the theatre stuff. I went to school at Emmaus and we have a huge musical culture,” he said.

"I avoided them in my adulthood. I couldn't sing, I couldn't dance, which is kind of essential.

"I work out at a gym with one of the key people at RMU - she absconded me into it, a guilt trip almost.

"I went along and auditioned and got the part of the Child Catcher... and found I loved it.”

Jesse explained the entire production as "one big dream sequence” through the eyes of a child.

The Child Catcher is employed by Baron Bomburst and Baroness Bomburst to snatch and imprison children on the streets of Vulgaria.

Though "totally unacceptable and perverse”, Jesse said he had no trouble becoming the character.

"I think it makes it easier in a lot of ways ... if you are not bound by the reality of what a job like that would be. It can become gimmicky and detached from reality.”

