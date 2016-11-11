A united CQ region is a strong region

"We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided."

J.K. Rowling,Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

WHILST there are no wizards, dragons or flying broomsticks in Rockhampton, J.K Rowling's comment on unity couldn't have been more suitable for this year's Capricornia Business Awards!

After a one year break the Awards are back bigger and better, equally supported by the Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise, the Chamber Of Commerce Rockhampton and Capricornia Newspaper Pty Ltd. Collaboratively an event has been put together that will celebrate objectivity, integrity and pride of our Capricornia region showcasing outstanding performances from businesses across a variety of different categories.

The first of what is to become a highly anticipated annual celebration of our Capricornia region, its residents and local businesses, the response to date has been overwhelming with hundreds of businesses nominated.

This year's winners will be judged by a panel of neutral yet industry related specialists from outside of the Capricornia region based on strict criteria and awarding of scores.

Best of luck to everyone involved and see you at the Awards dinner for a night of celebration, enjoyment and unity - One Local To Another!

Jens Kraeft, Media Advertising Manager

Capricornia Newspapers Pty Ltd