A woman's victim impact statement brought lawyers to tears

Chloe Lyons | 16th Sep 2016 7:48 PM

Update:

HER abuse at the hands of her father was described by the sentencing judge as "revolting”, "horrifying”, "completely wicked and abhorrent”.

As the victim read her victim impact statement to the Rockhampton District Court today the enormity of her suffering reduced two lawyers at the bar table to tears.

The statement was read in front of her father, who pleaded guilty to a range of sexual offences against her and one charge against his sister-in-law.

She told of how she had always looked up to her father, but now he is the only person in the world she fears.

She described being unable to form relationships and how she wanted her life to reflect nothing of him.

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court details of the terrible abuse suffered by the defendant's daughter and his sister-in-law.

The first offence dates back to between 1996 and 1997 when the defendant got his sister-in-law, then 13, drunk.

The last thing she told police she remembers was laying on a bed with no pants on while the defendant was at the end of the bed playing with his penis.

When she was showering the next day she noticed she was bleeding and her vagina felt tender.

Mr Reid told the court the defendant, in his late 40's, began abusing his daughter in 2004 over a period of one year and 10 months when she was 11 to 12 years old.

The case was supposed to go to trial in 2007 but the defendant absconded to Kalgoorlie, alleging he fled as he planned to commit suicide.

In 2015 Crime Stoppers received a tip off of his whereabouts and he was extradited back to Queensland for trial.

Details of the abuse were graphic.

One incident described how the father asked his daughter to give him oral sex while he was driving and her siblings were sleeping in the back seat.

The father later made her watch a pornographic film and then asked her if she wanted to try what she had seen.

Out of the 11 offences before the court relating to the daughter, three of them were incest and involved the father having vaginal intercourse with his daughter.

The last instance of sexual intercourse between the pair happened in a shed on the property of the defendant's mother.

Judge Burnett described the abuse as "revolting”, horrifying”, "completely wicked and abhorrent”.

The man was sentenced to 7 and a half years imprisonment for the 11 offences against his daughter and three years for the offence against his sister-in-law.

He will be eligible for parole after 4 and a half years in May 2020.

The sentences will be served cumulatively.

4:05pm

A ROCKHAMPTON father has been sentenced to 10 and half years in prison after pleading guilty to a range of sex charges this afternoon.

The Rockhampton District Court heard graphic details of 11 counts of him offending against his daughter and one count of offending against his sister-in-law.

The victims were 11 and 13 at the time of offending respectively.

A more in-depth report is to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton district court, sex charges

