A world first for Yeppoon

YEPPOON'S Town Hall is one of only eight venues in Australia that will screen the world's first global film festival this Friday night.

The many locals who will fill the seats of the town hall will join 100,000 film lovers from across the globe attending the week-long festival, Manhattan Short, set to screen in 250 cities across six continents.

The exciting news was announced by Livingstone Council today.

Arts Councillor Nigel Hutton encouraged all film lovers to attend the "truly world-class event”.

"Incredibly, all of the ten short films are already Oscar-qualified, which means they are automatically eligible for an academy award nomination,” Cr Hutton said.

"What's really exciting is that cinema goers in Yeppoon will be able to become instant film critics with a ballot handed out upon entry asking to vote for the best film and best actor. Audiences in previous years have even picked the eventual Oscar winner.

"From an Aussie comedy about an office worker werewolf asked to work late on the night of a full moon to an animation about freedom of expression inspired by the Charlie Hebdo massacre in France, this year's entries span multiple genres from comedy to drama, horror, science fiction and animation.”

Manhattan Short Founding Director Nicholas Mason said the festival's international appeal is among its biggest attributes.

"Manhattan Short is about communities bonding together via their local cinema,” Mr Mason said.

"I want to thank and congratulate all the filmmakers and cinemas involved in this global cinematic event. Manhattan Short is not going anywhere else so get down to your local theatre to see 10 of the best short films the world has to offer.”

The festival will start 7.30pm and is Rated M. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 Concession and are available for purchase during business hours from Council's Customer Service Centres or bookings by phone on 4913 5000.