AAIC CEO also struggled with ice addictions

ANDRE-A Simmons knows what it is like to be trapped in addiction.

The CEO and Founder of the Australian Anti Ice Campaign started the organisation after fighting off her own drug addiction.

And she bought the fight to Yeppoon on Wednesday night, with the AAIC forum event.

"Yeppoon asked us to come. They heard the work we had been doing at the Gold Coast so the community actually paid for our flights, and organised the venue, and provided accommodation for us,” Ms Simmons said yesterday.

"I managed to get out of the entrapment of addiction.

"I picked up a pipe not knowing what it was and that it was going to destroy my life. So I thought, I have to warn other people.”

Ms Simmons said the 150 strong attendance was a commitment from the community.

"For us, in terms of what we do, we just need to get the education and the awareness and the training out there for the community as quick as we can,” she said.

"I could have lost my life and I wish I had known the information we are giving out.”