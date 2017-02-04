Abandoned but patiently waiting: Billy goat's gruff life

G.O.A.T: William E Goat has been in foster care with the Rockhampton RSPCA for nearly a year, let's find this guy a home. INSET: RSPCA Adoption Centre Manager Paul Hagen, pictured last year with Poppy the pig.

SIR William E Goat lives each day like it was his last.

After he was found abandoned on the side of the road, the Australian bush goat did "stray time" with the local council. When unclaimed, an RSPCA foster carer welcomed him with open arms.

Now the animal rescue organisation hopes to secure the old fella a place to see out his days.

"Nobody came forward for him, so we did offer to take him. He had a really good nature," local RSPCA Adoption Centre manager Paul Hagen said.

"He gets around with the horses and the dogs... he's been in foster since first of March last year, so he's coming up to a year in foster with us.

"He just loves to do what goats do, and that's just run around, and eat, and live each day like it's their last day.

Mr Hagen said William was just one of many animals in need of a second chance, and thanks to the Rockhampton RSPCA and Capricorn Animal Aid foster carers they were afforded this opportunity.

"Every now and then we do get horses, at the moment we've got a galah that's just come in, we get chooks, ducks, guinea pigs and mice... as well as cats and dogs.

"Some are through cruelty cases where they have had to be seized or surrendered over, some are surrendered by their owners because they are moving or dynamics have changed, some come in through the local council as well after doing stray time, so all different avenues. It's not just one avenue that we get animals from.

"We just cannot help all these animals get a second chance," he said.

"We try and provide our foster carers with food and toys, it's not a big financial burden to them, but at the end of the day that you have been able to help that animal have a new life."

Mr Hagen said in William's case, they wanted to find somewhere with friends of the "hoofed variety", and two people had already shown interest yesterday.

"We are looking for a home where they have experience with goats, as goats can be a bit of a problem getting out of fencing if they get the chance, sometimes eating anything and everything.

Paul says William, who is desexed, needs a home with experience and with other goats.

"It would be awesome for him to go into a retirement home where he can live out the last of his days."

If you are interested in opening your home to William E Goat, or another animal in need, call the RSPCA Adoption Centre on 07 4926 6633.