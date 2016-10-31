Abandoned car found in the Fitzroy River

POLICE are investigating an abandoned ute found partially submerged in the Fitzroy River this morning.

The vehicle was reported to police this morning after being found in a Fitzroy River inlet near Bowlin Rd at Port Curtis.

It is believed the Holden Rodeo ute has been fixed with stolen number plates.

With the tide coming in, police are at the scene photographing the vehicle before it can be removed from the river.

The discovery comes as police attempt to reduce motor vehicle theft in the region.

A Holden Rodeo ute found abandoned in the Fitzroy River. Michelle Gately ROK311016abandon

Police advise owners to keep records of their vehicles and any valuable items kept in them, with phtoographs if possible.

Along with the make, model and colour of the vehicle, police recommend owners also know the VIN number as this can help identify property if it is stolen.

Anyone with information ahouls contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.