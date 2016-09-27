Abi Cooper and Brittany Lauga team up at Youth Parliament

ST Ursula's student Abi Cooper has headed to Parliament to have her say on important issues as she represents Keppel as part of a unique youth leadership experience.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was looking forward to Abi's involvement as one of 93 young people, aged 15-25, selected for this year's YMCA Youth Parliament which runs in Brisbane from 25 September-1 October 2016.

"This shows that Queensland's young people, like Abi, want to have a voice, want to lead change and government needs to listen,” she said.

"I'm thrilled that Abi will be part of this program and now has the opportunity to have their say on important issues to our community."

The youth parliamentarians represent all 89 Queensland state electorates, and are joined by four Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members.

Mrs Lauga said the four-day parliamentary sitting at Parliament House, where she will attend two, was the highlight of the annual program.

"It gives the youth parliamentarians a unique opportunity to debate key issues,” she said.

"This year, they will debate Bills on a range of topics including genetic innovation and research; Indigenous representation in Parliament; rehabilitation of homeless offenders; raising the criminal age of majority; organ donation; self-driving vehicles; and education.”