Accused murderer allegedly told victim he would 'kill him in his sleep'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

A MAN facing a murder charge allegedly told the deceased he would "kill him in his sleep”.

Sebastiano Garofalo appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for a committal hearing, charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged Garofalo, 33, stabbed two Rockhampton men, aged 32 and 33, outside the Ozcare Rockhampton homeless men's hostel in Alma St on September 15, 2015.

Aaron Flenady, 32, died from his injuries on September 16, 2015.

George Swadling, 33, required multiple surgeries.

Kyron Lee Fritz took to the stand and told the court of an incident where Garofalo allegedly assaulted him when they were both staying in the shared living facility, Pete's Place in January 2014.

Garofalo was later kicked out of the facility and moved into Ozcare.

In an altercation, Garofalo allegedly left Mr Fritz with a "lesion” on his finger and swelling on his head from being "repeatedly head-butted”.

Mr Fritz said "pride” stopped him from seeking medical treatment after the incident.

The next day, Mr Fritz was in the laundry of the facility when Mr Flenady, the deceased, came in to ask if he was alright.

Mr Flenady then allegedly said to Mr Fritz, "Sebastian said he was going to kill me in my sleep”.

Mr Fritz told the court he didn't take much notice of the comment as assaults at Pete's Place were "not uncommon”.

The next witness, Rodney Michael Church, was a man the accused lived with at the Ozcare hostel

He told the court Garafalo was "quiet and kept to himself” while living in the facility.

Garafalo has not yet entered a plea.