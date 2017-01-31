'Murder' knife should have been 'locked away'

Emergency services crews at the scene of an alleged multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

THE knife used in an alleged murder was supposed to be locked away.

Sebastiano Garofalo is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Garofalo, 33, appears in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on allegations he stabbed two Rockhampton men, aged 32 and 33, outside the Ozcare Rockhampton homeless men's hostel in Alma St on September 15, 2015.

Aaron Flenady, 32, died from his injuries on September 16, 2015.

George Swadling, 33, required multiple surgeries.

A clean-shaven Garofalo was dressed in an all black suit for today's committal hearing.

The first witness called, John Raymond Edwards, was a worker at the Ozcare Rockhampton Homeless Hostel when the alleged incident occurred.

During cross examination, Mr Edwards was asked about restrictions on residents at the centre having possession of knives.

Mr Edwards told the court the men were allowed to check-out their own knives if they were going fishing, but had to return them at the end of the day so they could be placed in a locked box in a staff area.

The day before the alleged incident, Mr Swadling asked Mr Edwards for a knife he said he owned to go fishing with another male resident.

Mr Edwards said he had suspicions the knife was not Mr Swadling's but gave it to him anyway.

When Mr Swadling and the other man returned, Mr Edwards told them to lock away their gear and go upstairs, but didn't specifically ask Mr Swadling to return the knife.

The court heard the knife was used in the offence the next day.

When asked about Garofalo's conduct while living at the centre, Mr Edwards said he "personally had no problem with his behaviour or conduct".

The second witness, Amanda Louise Stuart, also worked at Ozcare during that time said residents were required to check-in knives, but said it was the responsibility of the shift worker to ensure this happened.

Ms Stuart also told the court she had had a one-on-one counselling session with Garofalo and described him as "paranoid and emotional", but interacted well with other residents.

Police have also tendered dozens of witness statements into evidence including those from police officers and doctors.

Photos of Mr Swadling's injuries were tendered, as well as crime scene photos, recorded police interviews and 000 calls.

Garafalo has not yet entered a plea.