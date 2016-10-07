30°
ACROSS THE REGION: Your guide for the weekend

7th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
LIT UP: Leukaemia Foundation Light the Night walks will be held tonight in both Rockhampton and Yeppoon. The event raises funds for the foundation.
LIT UP: Leukaemia Foundation Light the Night walks will be held tonight in both Rockhampton and Yeppoon. The event raises funds for the foundation. Contributed

Today

  • 10am-11am: Babytime at Yeppoon Library, a free, casual session aimed at babies two and under.
  • 11am-6pm: Pinefest Charity Golf Day. The Keppel Bay Sailing Club's Pinefest entrant Caitlin Buttenshaw is conducting a 4 Ball Ambrose Charity Golf Day in aid of fundraising for her chosen charity - RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue. For information contact: 0411 691 197.
  • 5.30pm-8.30pm. Yeppoon Light the Night walk. Raise funds and walk from the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club to help more Australians beat blood cancer. Pram and wheelchair friendly facilities and accesses. Live music on stage. This is a pet free event.
  • 5.30pm-8pm. Rockhampton Light the Night walk. Raise funds and walk along the riverfront to help more Australians beat blood cancer. Starts at Alf Kele Park, Huish Dr. Pram and wheelchair friendly facilities and accesses. Barbecue available. No pets.
  • 7pm-9pm: Public skating session at Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00. Skate hire: Quads $1.00, Inlines $2.00. Barebecue and snack shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

Tomorrow

  • 6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.
  • 7am-9am: North Rockhampton cemetery community clean up. Meet at main entrance. Volunteers should wear enclosed shoes, bring water and a pair of gloves.
  • 8am: Militaria and collectable auction at Mount Larcom Community Hall, Raglan St. Auction starts at 10am. 800 lots per day.
  • 8.30am: Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton Volunteer Auxiliary. Homemade cooking, preserves, craft, plant items on sale.
  • 11am: Cent sale at Suncity Sports Club, Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens. Free tea and coffee, morning tea. Over 200 prizes, multidraw and mega draw. All tickets $1 each.
  • 11am: Outdoor project DIY workshops at Bunnings. Adult class.
  • 12.30pm: Outdoor project DIY workshops at Bunnings. Adult class.
  • 2pm: QCWA Wandal Branch grocery cent sale will be held at the hall on Wandal Rd.
  • 2pm: Rockhampton Chamber Music Society's CQ Strings at St Joseph's Cathedral.
  • 2pm: Outdoor project DIY workshops at Bunnings. Adult class.
  • 6.30pm: Community screening of Project Wild Thing which explores 'nature deficit disorder' in children. Humours and shocking, it's a motivation to have more 'wild time' in homes and schools. Screening at the outdoor theatre at BIG4 Capricorn Palms in Yeppoon. Gold coin donation.
  • 6.30pm-9pm: Gala evening for the Keppel Coast Girl Guides at Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry $5 or $20 for a family.
  • 7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at QRI. For more information, please phone Cliff on 49381860.

Sunday

  • 9am-1pm: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
  • 9am: Central Queensland Pipes and Drums Inc will be playing traditional Scottish and well known tunes at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Band available for functions and welcoming new players. Contact: Brenda on 0412 347 885.
  • 10am-2pm: Fairbairn Dam open day featuring live music, family activities at the dam picnic area including face painting, a jumping castle and fire engine demonstrations.
  • 1pm: The Country Music Group at the Emu Park Community Hall. Music by Val and the Sidekicks and visiting musicians. Raffles, lucky door prizes. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea.
  • 2pm-5pm: Community garden open day at Armstrong St (off Musgrave St). There will be afternoon tea, plants for sale and opportunities to take cuttings of plants. For information contact Chris on 0435 927 307.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  community events, rockhampton, whatson, yeppoon

ACROSS THE REGION: Your guide for the weekend

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend.

Keep a watch on your neighbourhood this awareness week

Neighbourhood Watch has been helping reduce crime rates in neighbourhoods across Australia for decades and this week, the first national awareness week is being held.

Neighbourhood Watch activities to be held this week

