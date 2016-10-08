Act, belong, commit this week

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: PJ Marsh our Youth Leadership Project Support Officer with students from the Yeppoon State High School.

THE theme for Mental Health Week this year is Act, Belong Commit.

In keeping with this theme headspace Rockhampton supports 12-25 year olds and can help you or your friends who are going through a tough time.

Our services are voluntary and you can self-refer or be referred to the service by your Doctor, School or other Community Services.

We are partnering with a number of agencies to promote Mental Health Week as well as hosting our own Open Day at the headspace Centre.

We will be at the Rockhampton Regional Council Libraries, 230 Bolsover Street on Monday, October 10 from 10am to 1pm so check out our stall and guest speakers.

Our Open Day is happening at 155 Alma Street, Rockhampton on Tuesday, October 11 from 10.30am-12.30pm and you are welcome to come down and meet the Team and members of our Youth Reference Group.

We'll be at the Rockhampton Wellbeing Festival hosted by the CQ Mental Health Week Interagency Group on October 14 from 3pm to 7pm where there will be free workshops on Mindfulness, Drumming, Art and Tai Chai together with family focused activities.