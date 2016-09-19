Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce back in to town

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd with acting Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce.

ACTING Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is in Rockhampton over the next two days, with his first appointment the opening of a high-tech beef and agricultural research hub tonight.

The Minister for Agriculture will officially open the $2 million refurbishment to the CQUniversity Research Agricultural Precinct (CQURIP), formerly a CSIRO research site.

Minister Joyce will remain in town for a function 8.30am tomorrow at the Regent Hotel joined by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

The Morning Bulletin is unable to confirm the nature of Mr Joyce's address tomorrow morning.

Though it does follow an announcement today the Turnbull/Joyce Government would deliver $120,000 in additional funding to both Rural Financial Counselling Services (RFCS) North Queensland and Queensland South Western Regions.

The Coalition Government recognises that tough times can put severe pressure on farmers trying to manage both farm and household budgets,” Minister Joyce said.

"The additional resources for RFCS providers will enable them to retain skilled professionals to help farmers understand their financial situation and build financial self-sufficiency, in regions that have been experiencing hardship or drought.”

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd was among three Federal Members to welcome the additional funding, joined by Dawson MP George Christensen and Maranoa MP David Littleproud.

"The RFCS has assisted rural communities for 30 years and provides free financial counselling to farmers, fishers and small rural businesses who are suffering financial hardship,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The RFCS is co-funded by the Commonwealth and the Queensland State Government.

This funding is part of $66.7 million to be provided to the 12 RFCS providers over the four years to 2019-20