Acting the clown (fish) could save Nemo

Paul Bass shows his fishface off to a maori wrasse at Agincourt Reef

A SILLY face could hold the key to improving water quality in the Great Barrier Reef.

Rockhampton locals are being asked to ditch the selfie duck-face and embrace the fish-face in a new Greening Australia competition to help restore eroding gullies and rebuild coastal wetlands.

Greening Australia's CEO Brendan Foran said Fish Up Your Face was as simple as snapping your best fishface selfie and uploading it to www.fishupyourface.com.au

Participants who make a one-off financial contribution - no matter how small will be in the running to win a fantastic prize, thanks to Virgin Australia, Pullman Hotels and Resorts and Quicksilver Cruises and Tours.

The 'fishiest' face will win a five night, five star trip for a family of four to the Great Barrier Reef.

"The Great Barrier Reef is part of Queensland's international identity but it is under threat. Improving water quality is essential to keeping its status as one of the worlds natural wonders.” Mr Foran said.

"When it rains, millions of tonnes of eroding soil and fertilisers are washed into the ocean, choking fish and coral, creating algal blooms and weakening the fragile marine ecosystem.

"While climate change is the biggest global threat to coral reefs, poor water quality is the largest local pressure facing the Reef, but luckily this is also one of the easiest problems to solve. We have the solution, we just need your help to make it happen.

"So no matter whether you're a sweetlip, a snapper or a flathead, grab your phone and do your bit to support real, practical work for benefit of the Great Barrier Reef.”

The competition closes on 28 November 2016.

For more information, and competition terms and conditions visit www.fishupyourface.com.au

Fish Up Your Face is run in partnership with Brains Design, Virgin Australia, Pullman Hotels and Resorts, and Quicksilver.