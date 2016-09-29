Activities a brew at art gallery

Friend of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Bronwyn Fenech with the gallery's new director Bianca Acimovic.

EXCITEMENT is building around the future of the Rockhampton Art Gallery as the new director hits the ground running.

Bianca Acimovic started her new job at the end of last month and has already meet with local artists and members of the Friends of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Inc, along with call for submissions from local artists to run workshops at the gallery from December onwards.

At a Good Brew Chat recently, she met with artists and friends of the gallery, who were excited about things to come.

Visual artist Maaret Sinko said she found Bianca's chat about where she had been before Rockhampton and her vision for the gallery to be informative and have a visionary perspective.

"(She had an) informative and visionary perspective about how the gallery will move forward and diversify it's audience,” she said.

Friend of the art gallery Bronwyn Fenech said as a visitor and trustee, she was looking forward to working with Bianca.

"We are going to turn this gallery around,” she said.

Ms Fenech said that opinion was based on what Bianca had achieved in her previous roles in the art industry.

This weekend, the art gallery is hosting workshops for artists to help them with their careers.

Facilitated by local artist, Nora Hanasy-Cheers, the Visual Arts Portfolio Workshop scheduled for Saturday will examine exactly what should be in a portfolio and how to present one.

A practical visual arts drawing activity followed by an opportunity to view and discuss some of the works on paper in Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection will follow.

Afterwards, artistis will have the opportunity to take it to the next level with a one-on-one feedback session with Bianca.

The Visual Arts Portfolio Workshop Feedback Session is available to participants of the Visual Arts Portfolio Workshop and will be held the following day on Sunday.

For further details on the Visual Arts Portfolio Workshop and Portfolio Feedback Session and booking information go to www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au