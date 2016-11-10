38°
Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 10th Nov 2016 3:07 PM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

ADANI is confident the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project will start construction next year.

The construction time frame was reconfirmed in a statement issued by the Indian company when it welcomed new water legislation passed by Queensland Parliament on Wednesday night.

An Adani spokesperson said the company was aiming to start construction in the September quarter (August and September).

"The water legislation was a significant road block for us, and now that it's been resolved, we can focus on working through more machinery - but still significant - issues that are included in the Critical Infrastructure designation including a rail corridor, construction of a long railway line, dams, water pipeline etc.” the spokesperson said.

Adani Australia today welcomed the support of Queensland Parliament to recognise the company has already passed all scientific and legal examinations to ensure rigorous measures are in place to manage water impacts at its Carmichael coal mine.

The parliament passed an amendment to the Environmental Protection (Underground Water Management) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill.

The Adani statement issued today said the amendment recognises the significant work Adani has already done to manage water impacts and avoids unintended and unnecessary duplication and further delay for the projects.

The project was given a boost after the State Government declared it 'critical infrastructure' last month. Read more here: 2017 start for Adani as project declared 'critical infrastructure'

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj thanked all MPs for supporting the amendments that provide transitional relief for Adani's projects. The relief is based on the company's advanced approvals status and the rigorous science based examinations including water management that has already been undertaken.

The mayors of several regional Queensland regions have called on all State and Federal politicians to support Adani's Charmichael Coal Mine.

In an open letter, the mayors and business representatives, including Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow, state the project cannot afford any "new roadblocks or delays including new water legislation that activists can exploit in new court appeals to kill this project". Read more here: Mayors call on politicians to stop Adani 'red tape'

"I give particular credit to the Premier who recently announced in Townsville that she wanted to clear the barriers," Mr Janakaraj said.

"By recognising an area of concern in this Bill that might have opened up a new line of activist delays and addressing it, the Premier and her government has been true to their word.”

Five outstanding legal matters

  • Grant of EPBC by Federal Govt Oct 2015, challenged by ACF, court dismissed, ACF appeal - due to be heard Feb/March 2017
  • Determination of National Native Title Tribunal April 2015, challenged by Adrian Burragubba, court dismissed, Burrugubba appeal - likely to be heard Feb/March 2017
  • Grant of Mining Lease April 2016, appealed by Adrian Burragubba and others, Trial Nov 9, 10 2016 (no outcome yet)
  • Grant of Environmental Authority Feb 2016, Land Services of Coast and Country Inc lodged submissions opposing, Trial completed Augu 2016, awaiting decision
  • Grant of Environmental Authority for Port Development Dec 2015, Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping Ltd appealed, Trial held Oct 2016 - awaiting decision

"We are very encouraged the government did recognise the balance between its commitment on water licensing and acknowledging that this work has already been done in our case, and that the new provisions as originally drafted risked unintended duplication and activist appeals,” Mr Janakaraj said.

"We look forward to continuing working with the Premier and the State Government - as we have with Federal and local governments - to making these projects a reality in the interest of jobs and investment.

"We thank those regional mayors and business leaders who have continually declared their strong public support and asked all political leaders to help end the delays and avoid further red tape. This strong demonstration of our regional support and the local demand for jobs is very important to Adani and of course that's why we are talking to those communities about our plans to base our regional HQ and hubs in the regions.

"It is important to also acknowledge the support of the LNP and the cross bench. For this we thank Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth from the KAP who took strong and constructive roles and deserve recognition.

"With continued cross party and community support we remain confident in our efforts to commence construction in 2017."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani carmichael mine project coal mine margaret strelow mining state government water license

Local Partners

