Adani reveals major solar project in Bowen Basin

Adani has announced it will build solar plants in central Queensland and South Australia.

UPDATE 2pm:

THE Daily Mercury understands Adani's Queensland solar project will cost more than $200 million and create between 600-1000 jobs.

The solar project, which it's believed Adani will build near Moranbah, was announced today by the Indian energy company.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said she was excited to hear announcement.

"It's great news for everyone and great news for the region," she said.

"The council has said it will support any responsible development that will develop jobs and stability to our area and this is one of those."

Member for Dawson George Christensen said he had known about the plans to develop the solar plant just outside of his electorate for at least six months.

He said it would create employment opportunities for people in his electorate but not much after it was completed.

"Any solar plant will create several hundred jobs during construction but as an ongoing employment generator it will be limited," he said.

He said one of the largest solar farms in Queensland at Clare only employs five operational workers.

These workers wash the panels and mow the grass.

EARLIER 1pm:

ADANI has announced it will build a 100-200MW solar plant in central Queensland.

Early reports indicate it will be built in the Bowen Basin, south-west of Moranbah.

It is one of two solar projects under the company in Australia, with the other in South Australia.

Adani is the largest generator of solar energy in India and is taking the first steps to do that in Australia.

A media release from the company stated the land agreements are in place for the projects in South Australia and Queensland and Adani has commenced the design and tendering phases for both projects.

The company's head of Australian operations, Jeyakumar Janakaraj, said the projects would offer a solid foundation to Adani's renewable energy business in Australia and will contribute to meeting Australia's Renewable Energy Target commitments.

"Coupled with the company's $3.3 billion dollars of investment to date across its mine, rail and port projects in Queensland, Adani's plans to pursue solar investment opportunities reflect the confidence the company has in the Australian market," Mr Janakaraj said.

"This reflects both Adani's commitment as a diversified energy and infrastructure company in India and a leading solar generator in that market, and the company's plans to build a long-term future with Australia."