Adani support a publicity stunt: LNP

Christine Mckee
| 4th Jan 2017 1:28 PM
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Shadow Mines MInister, Andrew Cripps says the government's support is nothing more than a publicity stunt.
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Shadow Mines MInister, Andrew Cripps says the government's support is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

THE state opposition is claiming the Queensland Government has done nothing to facilitate approvals for Adani Carmichael Coal Mine after Mines Minister Anthony Lynham admitted the Coordinator-General had not used his powers to progress any of the necessary approvals.

Shadow mines minister Andrew Cripps called on Dr Lynham during question time in state parliament late last year to advise how many times the Coordinator-General had intervened to accelerate approvals.

On October 7, 2016, the government declared the mine and associated rail and water projects to be prescribed projects and critical infrastructure projects, enabling the Coordinator-General to intervene in order to keep the project moving.

Dr Lynham told the parliament the Coordinator-General had not intervened because in his assessment there had been no delays requiring intervention.

Mr Cripps says despite all the back-slapping and carry-on in October, the actions of the government haven't lined up with the rhetoric.

"The Palaszczuk government hasn't actually lifted a finger to help open up the Galilee Basin to deliver the jobs and investment central and north Queensland desperately needs,” he said.

"Thankfully Adani has had the patience and perseverance to secure its approvals and permits the hard way - without any assistance from Labor, despite all of its hollow public statements of support for the Carmichael project.”

Mr Cripps says the declaration amounted to nothing more than a publicity stunt.

"The Palaszczuk government immediately intervened with the approval of the Abbott Point expansion, which delayed the environmental impact statement process for the project,” he said.

"It restored third-party objection rights being abused by activists.

"Even after the declaration was made, the project came within a hair's breath of being subjected to another round of environmental approvals processes under its underground water legislation.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani carmichael coal mine andrew cripps anthony lynham

