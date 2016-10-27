Adopt A Family means a merry Christmas for all

TIS THE SEASON: Barb Cavanagh (St Vincent De Paul), Julie Elliott (Lifeline), Frazer Pearce (Morning Bulletin) and Diana Wode (Anglicare) are calling on people to Adopt a Family this Christmas.

IT'S that time of year again where it's time to start preparing for Christmas day and thinking about how your family will celebrate December 25.

But sadly for some families the thought of preparing Christmas lunch is a heart breaking one with a number of disadvantaged families in the community unable to afford to celebrate Christmas with their families.

But that's where the Adopt A Family Appeal truly makes a difference to the lives of so many Central Queenslanders each year.

The Adopt-A-Family appeal aims to make Christmas a little merrier for those in the community who are experiencing financial hardship or social dislocation.

The families are selected by local charities, with The Morning Bulletin working with Lifeline, St Vincent de Paul and Anglicare.

Anglicare Christmas hamper coordinator Dianna Wode said the goal of the Adopt A Family appeal was to make sure disadvantaged members of the community had something to celebrate at Christmas time.

"Last year we did about 175 hampers through Adopt A Family which is great and we're hopefully going to have another successful year this year," she said.

"We need them to feel as comfortable as we do on Christmas Day. You have a lot of kids out there who think they're going to wake up on Christmas day to nothing and there's a lot of parents and guardians out there who really want to provide for their children this Christmas but are struggling."

Essential items including Christmas style food and toys for the children are welcome, as well as clothing for kids and adults.

Julie Elliott from Lifeline said it was really nice to see previous adopted families from the community give back by adopting other families the following year.

"People who have actually received hampers in the past have actually come through to adopt families, we've had several over the years and that's so wonderful," she said.

"To see those people in the past who needed our help at Christmas time, now be on their feet and now adopt a family of their own who is going through the same thing they went through is a really heat warming thing to see and remind you that this is really what Christmas is all about."

Adopt-A-Family

Individuals, businesses, clubs, schools, families and workplaces can all donate.

See family lists in The Morning Bulletin from Saturday 12 November or online at www.themorningbulletin.com.au/adoptafamily