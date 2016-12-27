Air crewman's journey to conducting chopper rescues

WHAT does it take to become a crew member of an air-based emergency rescue team?

At least 500 flight hours and passing high standard physical and psychological tests.

For 39-year-old RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service senior airman Nathan Triffett, the journey to where he is today has been adventurous and "amazing”.

He has gone from peace keeping, peace monitoring and humanitarian aid to rescue missions, medical emergency transports and medical transports.

Mr Triffett's 'amazing' journey started working as a ground crewman in the Australian Army (his second role in his 11-year career) refuelling aircraft and arming them.

"From there I had exposure to the air crewman load master role and went through all the psych testing and evaluation stuff before actually moving into that role and going on tours,” Mr Triffett said.

He completed four operational tours overseas while in the Army - including INTERFET in East Timor in 1999, Bouganville with the Iroquois helicopters, Solomon Islands in 2003 and Banda Aceh after the tsunami which hit on Boxing Day in 2004 (he was there early 2005).

Mr Triffett also did his high altitude training in Papua New Guinea.

"It's an amazing pathway because it's very difficult to get into the civilian EMS side,” he said.

Mr Triffett said it requires a minimum of 500 flight hours rotary wing before you come into these contracts.

"Helicopters are something that always interested me,” he said.

"(When discharged in 2006) I certainly wanted to get into the civilian rescue helicopter industry and I was lucky enough a position became available and I got the position (in Rockhampton).”

This is the second time Mr Triffett has lived and worked in Rockhampton with the rescue helicopter service. He worked here between 2006 and 2008 and returned in 2013.

After his first Rockhampton residency, he moved to Hobart and touring into East Timor with a private contract company.

After that, he got a position with a new rescue helicopter base at Warrnambool in Victoria and from there, moved into the senior air crewman role in Essendon.

"I enjoy the region,” Mr Triffett said.

"I like the variety and the diversity the region provides,” he added.

"That means going out to sea, conducting ocean rescues, as well as all the inland stuff. Providing a service that supports the people of Central Queensland is fantastic.”