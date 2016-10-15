Air Force Cadets to be granted 'Freedom of the City'

Cadet Warrant Officer Hayden Skinner with the Rockhampton Air Force Cadets at the CUO Parade last year.

HISTORY will be made in Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon.

For the first time in 20 years, the Rockhampton Regional Council grants 'Freedom of Entry' to the 227 Squadron of the Austrlian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) in a special ceremony.

Fifty cadets from the unit will proudly march in their Air Force blue uniform to celebrate their affiliation with Rockhampton and the AAFC's 75th anniversary.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the symbolic occasion celebrates the city's partnership with the 227 Squadron, which has been part of Rockhampton for 16 years.

"Granting 'Freedom of Entry' is the highest honour our City can grant, and traditionally, it signifies a mutual trust between the City and the military unit,” Cr Strelow said.

"We invite the community to celebrate with us and witness this historic moment as the Squadron mark their 'Freedom of Entry'.”

The 227 Squadron AAFC forms the youth development branch of the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF) and has operated from the Rockhampton State High School campus since year 2000 where youth have learned valuable leadership and aviation military skills.

Since its establishment, 227 Squadron has honoured our City by partaking in Anzac Day commemorations and other ceremonial events.

The Squadron will step off from Alma St, behind City Hall, at 4pm today with the 2 Wing Air Force Cadet Band following.

Council will present the ceremonial scroll that allows the Parade Commander to enter the City "in full panoply with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and colours flying”.

The parade will then be challenged by the City Marshall in Bolsover St before marching into Derby, East and William Streets before returning to the front of City Hall.

Following the conclusion of the parade, the public is invited to Council's launch of The History of Flight - Rockhampton Exhibition at the Rockhampton Library.

The exhibition honours the journey of aviation in Rockhampton with paraphernalia on display.