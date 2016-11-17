Air search underway for missing boat

FLYING HIGH: One -of the live demonstrations by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service

AN AIR search has been launched for a vessel missing off the Capricorn Coast.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is currently searching between Yeppoon and Shoalwater Bay for the vessel, which was last seen on Sunday.

Rescue 300 is searching for a vessel last seen on Sunday. We're searching from Shoalwater Bay back to Yeppoon. pic.twitter.com/iT5sFsmiD4 — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) November 17, 2016

A spokesman for the Keppel Sands coastguard said the vessel, Southern Hustler, had not been heard from for some time.

"It was anchored in Island Head Creek (Shoalwater) on the 9th and has not been heard from since," the spokesman said.

"It was not logged on with the coastguard."

The spokesman said there was no information in relation to how many people were on board the vessel.

Anyone with any information in regards to the vessel's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.