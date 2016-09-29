Aircraft enthusiasts and pilots descend on Thangool Aerodrome

The Thangool Fly-In will feature displays and flights across the long weekend.

AIRCRAFT enthusiasts will be flying high in Thangool Aerodrome this weekend at the biennial Thangool Fly-In.

Hosted by the Callide Dawson Flying Group (CDFG) Inc, the gold-coin donation event raises funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Angel Flight and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

CDFG president Keith Page said the event would boast interactive displays of light aircraft and opportunities for joy flights and Training Introductory Flights (TIFF).

"It's just a good reason to get together,” Keith said.

"There's markets, meals, entertainment.

"Saturday we will have a pig on a spit and vegies, there will be a bar running.”

The day kicks off Saturday, October 1 and runs through to Monday, October 3 with camping available, children's activities and raffles.

A series of Civil Aviation Safety Authority and CDFG forums will also be held across the long weekend.