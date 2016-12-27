Al Byrnand's Ghosts of Christmas Past Part 1

It is inevitable that as the 'day' draws near that we will remember someone or something significant from our past associated with Christmas.

Some memories are painful, some return us to a time of great joy and yet others bring into focus events that even now we look back upon and wonder if the memories were as real as they appear to us now. 1999 was not that long ago for someone who has been around since 1941 but for an 18 year old it was a lifetime ago.

But it was just before the new millennium that circumstances found me in Baotou, Inner Mongolia just as one of the most severe winters began to descend upon the area to which I had come to take up a position at the International Language School of The University of Iron and Steel (I kid you not!) It was my first time to China but it would be the start of several visits to the Middle Kingdom lasting five years of intense involvement with schools and students both old and young who had their hearts set on learning English.

As can be imagined the experience would leave one with many stories to tell. But my first Christmas in that rather distant part of China set a standard for all future commemorations of that special day.

I expected nothing. Being aware of just where I was in the world had given me assumptions that were appallingly parochial and did nothing to prepare me for the experience to follow. in this first increment of a two-part series on 'Ghosts', I can only hint at a portion of the surprises that were to come my way which began with an official welcome by the university and the city's mayor at a luxury hotel.

The car that had picked us up from our accommodation (we were several foreign teachers) set us down outside a splendid building into which we hurried, crunching across snow, to get inside where we knew it would be warm. Two sets of doors effectively kept the outside outside and retained the central heating inside.

As we entered the immense vestibule a string quartet of students began to play 'Silent Night' while a choir of primary students dressed in special costumes sang the familiar words in English. We were stunned, not just by their performance but by the unexpected nature of such a welcome.

When I recovered enough to be be aware of more than the choir, I looked around at the palatial interior of the hotel which had been meticulously and beautifully adorned with familiar decorations, winking lights and a giant Christmas tree complete with wrapped presents beneath it's lower branches.

The evening that followed cannot be justly described within the confines of this space but the details of the dinner alone revealed to us the lengths to which they had gone to provide us with a 'familiar' Christmas observance that would be second to none.

As I sat down with the others to dine in the opulent surroundings, hearing in the background a series of carols being sung by the children down in the foyer, it was as though a choir of angels was unravelling my preconceptions of this ancient land.