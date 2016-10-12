30°
News

Al swaps rod for rodeo arena

Melanie Plane
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
WHAT A CATCH: Fish'n with Mates star Al McGlashan and Liam Jones from LJs Compleat Angler with a coral trout and coral cod caught on the same lure of the Capricorn Coast.
WHAT A CATCH: Fish'n with Mates star Al McGlashan and Liam Jones from LJs Compleat Angler with a coral trout and coral cod caught on the same lure of the Capricorn Coast. Al McGlashan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Al McGlashan comes face-to-face with a shark, he isn't too phased - but a bucking bull is another story.

Like many before him, the TV personality and star of Fish'n with Mates, got a true taste of Beef Capital hospitality last Friday when he jumped on the back of a rank bull at the Great Western Hotel after being convinced it was a 'fairly quiet beast'.

Al, who was in Rockhampton over the weekend to film the latest season of his hit fishing show, said the daring act certainly came back to bite him.

"To be honest, I thought it would be fairly easy,” he said of the bull encounter.

"It went from a mechanical bull, to a poddy calf, to this huge bull. I came screaming out and in the first buck I went flying up. I think I only lasted 2.1seconds.

"I came down and landed straight on my back, I couldn't get up. I spent five hours in the emergency room and it turns out I have a couple of busted ribs.

"When we went out fishing on Sunday, every wave that was more than 1mm had me going 'ahhh'. It was one of my hardest days fishing.”

BUCKING BULL: Al McGlashan takes on a bull at the Great Western Hotel.
BUCKING BULL: Al McGlashan takes on a bull at the Great Western Hotel. Al McGlashan

But his injuries didn't stop him from dominating off the Capricorn Coast when he hit the water with Liam Jones and Dan Powell from LJ's Compleat Angler on Sunday and Monday.

"The best catch of the day would have been when I caught a solid coral trout and a coral cod on an outcast jig,” Al said.

"It's pretty rare to catch two fish on the one lure. Plus it was my first coral cod.

"This is my first time fishing in CQ. Everyone talks about Cairns but you guys have such good fishing here.

"I've fished all my life and I've really been amazed by how good the fishing is here. There is so much potential here, you guys have it over up north that gets all the limelight. But just keep away from the bulls, that's my only advice for Rocky.

Al also threw his support behind net-free fishing zones, saying he believes the move will prove to be positive for the local fishing scene.

"We went from Cairns, to Mackay to Rocky and there is already a buzz around here about the net-free zones,” he said.

"We did it in Sydney and the change was just phenomenal. I'm not against commercial fishing but everywhere in the world where they've bought in the net-free fishing zone, the fishing has gone through the roof.

"It's also great for recreational fishing and tourism; it gives people the confidence that they can go out for a great day of fishing and come home with something to show for it.”

Season four of Fish'n with Mates is set to air on Channel Nine in February.

To see more information on Al McGlashan, visit his website www.almcglashan.com.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  al mcglashan, beef capital, bull riding, fishing, outdoorliving, outdoor living

A floody good plan to save Rocky houses from torrential rain

A floody good plan to save Rocky houses from torrential rain

WATCH: Flood water surged through Mario and Alison Favari's Kerrigan St home during Cylcone Marcia, taking with it their car, pool and sense of security.

'No negatives' to Rocky ring road

RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass

Scott even gave three reasons why.

Inquest to examine care after brain tumour surgery

She knew something was wrong after she could not find her car.

Free boot camp a huge success

Jane Fleming from Live Life Get Active in Rockhampton

Free bootcamps launch in Rockhampton

Local Partners

Having a laugh to help mental health

Mental health can be a scary topic to talk about, but one local business is bringing some joy to the situation, donning silly hats for a good cause.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Quad bike rider 'almost hung' after wire trap set

A local man "almost hung himself” on wire across a track.

A weekend of fun was soured by a harmful prank.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

1980s icon in Rocky

Night Dive II - oil, acrylic, enamel and oil crayon on linen, 120 x 181 by Ken Done

Australian artist Ken Done to host talk, book signing in Rocky

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Tidy Unit in Convenient Location!

7/6 Thurston Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is situated on the top floor of the 2 storey complex close to Schools, Hospitals, Shopping conveniences and transport. Additional features...

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: ONSITE. This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Price Slashed $19,000 - Motivated Sellers

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $250,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off