Alarming changes will see Rocky patients suffer

VITAL TREATMENT: The CPAP machine uses pressurised air to keep the airways open, allowing a good night's sleep to those diagnosed with sleep apnoea.

ROCKHAMPTON doctors are rallying to raise awareness of alarming recent changes to Medicare that will potentially see patients across Australia suffer.

The SleepGP's at City Heart Medical, Drs Michael Keating and Brad Lorraway are concerned pending changes to Medicare will rock the availability of regional Sleep Medicine treatment for snorers in the region and the rest of the country, impacting the level of care available to sufferers of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).

In an attempt to improve medical care, Medicare changes about to be introduced have changed the current procedure, placing the management of the condition primarily under the care of a Sleep Physician.

But with only about 100 Full Time Equivalent Sleep Physicians in Australia, Drs Keating and Lorraway fear the changes will see regional sufferers of the condition forgotten.

"It will make it particularly difficult for sufferers to seek the treatment they so desperately need," the pair said.

"The changes will see our local sufferers of OSA needing to travel to and stay in Brisbane for referrals for sleep studies, diagnosis and treatment. There are just not enough Sleep Physicians in the country to physically service all regional areas.

"Just as it does not require a specialist to treat every diabetic or hypertensive, every patient with snoring or suspected sleep apnoea should not need to physically see a sleep specialist in Brisbane before they can have a sleep study performed.

"This is not only inconvenient, costly and unnecessary as it can be managed locally, but will deter patients from seeking treatment, resulting in more people remaining undiagnosed and treated.”

SleepGP was founded to meet the growing need for Sleep Apnoea management by placing up-skilled GPs at the centre of patient care. The RACGP approved education program has already treated thousands of patients across Australia.

Without access to the current Medicare item numbers, Dr Keating said the primary care services offered by GPs treating OSA will cease to exist within Australia.

"The new strict criteria will see 80% of our patients who have presented for management of their snoring and fatigue excluded for not meeting these new requirements,” Dr Keating said.

"Furthermore, half of the 80% excluded will have moderate or severe OSA upon testing which is a very dangerous situation being created by the government should they go untreated."

Dr Keating said Sleep Apnoea services at a primary care level should be increasing in regional areas, not decreasing, to keep up with growing demand and assist in reducing inferior models of care that don't involve an upskilled GP.

"OSA needs to be taken seriously as it can pose a range of harmful health issues from depression to heart disease," he said.

"Rockhampton and other Regional cities need this service to ensure that local residents continue to receive the treatment where they need it and that is locally.