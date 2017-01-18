REVEALED: How pet puppy led rescue crews to missing toddler

Have you seen Joshua? Autistic 3 year old ( cannot talk) missing in Zilzie ( keppel cove area) please keep an eye out! Joshua loved water but cannot swim. Last seen in a white nappy. If you see Joshua please call 000

UPDATE 12.30PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crewman Grant Bollington has revealed details about this morning's huge search for a missing Zilzie toddler and how the family's pet puppy helped lead them to him.

Mr Bollington said it didn't take long for rescue crews to spot three-year-old Joshua from the air thanks to puppy Penelope.

"The pilot on the first circuit found the little fella and his puppy playing in 4WD ruts which were full of water. So playing in a small puddle. We conducted a circuit and picked him up immediately," Mr Bollington said.

"Fortunately the search only went on for five minutes. So it was a good, successful pick up of the little fella.

"The pilot would have spotted him from, I would say, about 300 metres away. It was actually the puppy that we found him with because the dog shone up in the sun.

"He was a white foxy. So he reflected the sun and made it quite easy to find the little fella because he was quite submerged in the water. His body was halfway under the water and the puppy certainly helped us find him."

Mr Bollington said unfortunately when the helicopter landed, Penelope became frightened and ran away.

He said little Joshua was about to do the same until he realised the rescue crew were there to help.

"The helicopter made quite a fair bit of noise so he got a little bit scared. He got back out of the puddle and ran away but once he worked out there was someone there to look after him, because he was a little bit distressed," Mr Bollingstone said.

" And with open arms I grabbed a hold and the paramedic came in to make sure he was okay.

"He was in reasonable condition, obviously exposed to the elements but… a couple of scratches and exposed to the sun but otherwise okay.

"So we dropped him off with his parents to make sure he was in good condition with one of the paramedics and another ambulance was on their way there to take him to hospital for a check over."

Mr Bollington said the response from the community in regards to the search was outstanding.

"It was amazing the amount of citizens that volunteered their time to actually do the search as well," he said.

"So there were people there out in the Coorooman Creek. They were doing the search from boat and 4WDs along the mud flats."

UPDATE 10.50AM: THE mother of a boy who went missing from a Zilzie home this morning has thanked the community and emergency services for their help in locating three-year old Joshua.

In a post on the Emu Park - Zilzie Families Facebook page, April Addilyn said "Thank you everyone for your help in finding our little boy. Thank you to police and ses and rescue chopper. I'm a bit lost for words but i cant say thank you enough!!!!!!'

It is understood the boy was found just before 10.30am by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service playing in the mud 'safe and well'.

The family's pet Fox Terrier Penelope was with him but was scared off by the helicopter landing.

Joshua was airlifted to his New Forrest Rd home to be reunited with his very worried mum and to be assessed by QAS paramedics.

Crews are still searching for the pet dog Penelope.

Anyone who locates Penelope should contact police.

UPDATE 10.35AM: A TODDLER who went missing for a Zilzie home at 6.45am today has been found.

The Morning Bulletin understands the three-year-old boy was located just before 10.30am between a lookout and a waterway by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

In a post on Facebook, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the found the boy 'playing in the mud safe and well'.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are heading to check over the child for any injuries.

UPDATE 10.25AM: THE MORNING Bulletin understands community members are door knocking in the Zilzie area as the search for a missing three-year-old boy continues.

BREAKING 10.20AM: A MASSIVE air and land search is under way for a toddler missing from Zilzie.

It is understood the three-year-old boy, who is autistic and cannot speak, was last seen in a white nappy at 6.45am in the Keppel Cove area.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman has confirmed multiple crews are currently conducting a foot search in the New Forest Rd area.

A rescue helicopter has been called in to help with the search.

His first name is Joshua, and he has short brown hair, brown eyes and chubby cheeks. Joshua is believed to be in the company of a white Fox Terrier dog.

If Joshua is seen, police urge community members to call 000.