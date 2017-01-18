36°
Critical Alert

REVEALED: How pet puppy led rescue crews to missing toddler

Trinette Stevens
| 18th Jan 2017 10:16 AM Updated: 12:35 PM
Have you seen Joshua? Autistic 3 year old ( cannot talk) missing in Zilzie ( keppel cove area) please keep an eye out! Joshua loved water but cannot swim. Last seen in a white nappy. If you see Joshua please call 000
Have you seen Joshua? Autistic 3 year old ( cannot talk) missing in Zilzie ( keppel cove area) please keep an eye out! Joshua loved water but cannot swim. Last seen in a white nappy. If you see Joshua please call 000

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 12.30PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crewman Grant Bollington has revealed details about this morning's huge search for a missing Zilzie toddler and how the family's pet puppy helped lead them to him. 

Mr Bollington said it didn't take long for rescue crews to spot three-year-old Joshua from the air thanks to puppy Penelope. 

"The pilot on the first circuit found the little fella and his puppy playing in 4WD ruts which were full of water. So playing in a small puddle. We conducted a circuit and picked him up immediately," Mr Bollington said. 

"Fortunately the search only went on for five minutes. So it was a good, successful pick up of the little fella.

"The pilot would have spotted him from, I would say, about 300 metres away. It was actually the puppy that we found him with because the dog shone up in the sun.

"He was a white foxy. So he reflected the sun and made it quite easy to find the little fella because he was quite submerged in the water. His body was halfway under the water and the puppy certainly helped us find him."

Mr Bollington said unfortunately when the helicopter landed, Penelope became frightened and ran away.

He said little Joshua was about to do the same until he realised the rescue crew were there to help. 

"The helicopter made quite a fair bit of noise so he got a little bit scared. He got back out of the puddle and ran away but once he worked out there was someone there to look after him, because he was a little bit distressed," Mr Bollingstone said. 

" And with open arms I grabbed a hold and the paramedic came in to make sure he was okay. 

"He was in reasonable condition, obviously exposed to the elements but… a couple of scratches and exposed to the sun but otherwise okay.

"So we dropped him off with his parents to make sure he was in good condition with one of the paramedics and another ambulance was on their way there to take him to hospital for a check over."

Mr Bollington said the response from the community in regards to the search was outstanding. 

"It was amazing the amount of citizens that volunteered their time to actually do the search as well," he said.

"So there were people there out in the Coorooman Creek. They were doing the search from boat and 4WDs along the mud flats."

UPDATE 10.50AM: THE mother of a boy who went missing from a Zilzie home this morning has thanked the community and emergency services for their help in locating three-year old Joshua. 

In a post on the Emu Park - Zilzie Families Facebook page, April Addilyn said "Thank you everyone for your help in finding our little boy. Thank you to police and ses and rescue chopper. I'm a bit lost for words but i cant say thank you enough!!!!!!'

It is understood the boy was found just before 10.30am by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service playing in the mud 'safe and well'. 

The family's pet Fox Terrier Penelope was with him but was scared off by the helicopter landing. 

Joshua was airlifted to his New Forrest Rd home to be reunited with his very worried mum and to be assessed by QAS paramedics. 

Crews are still searching for the pet dog Penelope. 

Anyone who locates Penelope should contact police. 

 

UPDATE 10.35AM: A TODDLER who went missing for a Zilzie home at 6.45am today has been found. 

The Morning Bulletin understands the three-year-old boy was located just before 10.30am between a lookout and a waterway by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. 

In a post on Facebook, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the found the boy 'playing in the mud safe and well'. 

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are heading to check over the child for any injuries. 

UPDATE 10.25AM: THE MORNING Bulletin understands community members are door knocking in the Zilzie area as the search for a missing three-year-old boy continues. 

BREAKING 10.20AM: A MASSIVE air and land search is under way for a toddler missing from Zilzie.

It is understood the three-year-old boy, who is autistic and cannot speak, was last seen in a white nappy at 6.45am in the Keppel Cove area.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman has confirmed multiple crews are currently conducting a foot search in the New Forest Rd area.

A rescue helicopter has been called in to help with the search.

His first name is Joshua, and he has short brown hair, brown eyes and chubby cheeks. Joshua is believed to be in the company of a white Fox Terrier dog. 

If Joshua is seen, police urge community members to call 000. 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks missing child missing person

REVEALED: How pet puppy led rescue crews to missing toddler

REVEALED: How pet puppy led rescue crews to missing toddler

The autistic boy was last seen in the Keppel Cove area

HEATWAVE: Rocky to reach 40+ degrees

Flushed man feeling hot in front of a fan

Now is the time to plan how you're going to beat the heat.

REVEALED: Unique new business opens on Coast

LOCAL FAMILY FOCUS: Chef Amber with husband and manager Cameron Kinsey and chef Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon which officially opened on Friday.

New cafe has a personal touch

Rockhampton council's plans for surveillance technology

WATCHFUL EYE: Big Brother will soon be keeping a watchful eye on the streets of Stanthorpe when new CCTV cameras are installed this week. Photo Ella Archibald-Binge / Stanthorpe Border Post

WATCHFUL EYE: Safety isn't the only focus of Rockhampton's CCTV

Local Partners

Eco yoga aims to heal both mind and body

Shelly took up yoga in her 20s on the Sunshine Coast on the recommendation of her GP and mentor June Canavan as treatment for anxiety.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Incredible journey to Papua New Guinea to revisit grandfather's history

OVERWHELMING WELCOME: Yeppoon man Rod Schlencker on his arrival in Papua New Guinea in November last year with Gobuolo Village Chief Goodwin Tom, Chairman of GOKATA United Church Kurona Bala, and congregation secretary Gomuna Misina.

Yeppon's Rod Schlencker tells of grandfather's legacy

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend?

L-R Garry "Jonathan Hair” Smith and Isabella Higgins at the Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

See who was out and about in Rockhampton over the weekend

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

Check out the LEGO this week

Looking for something to do? There's plenty happening in the region

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Tidy unit in IDEAL location!

2/20 Jeffries Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is perfectly located on The Range in a quiet cul-de-sac and within walking distance to The Rockhampton Base Hospital and The Rockhampton...

Pool, Shed and a Deck!

17 Harwood Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site...

Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...

SNAP THIS UP!!!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $275,000

WOW! This little property is a beauty, fully renovated this is a great first home with not a thing to do but move in. Situated in a fantastic location this...

Ultimate Living

1206/102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 3 2 2 $799,000

Be the envy of the town with this impressive three bedroom, two bathroom and two car Penthouse. Situated on the banks of the Fitzroy river is where you will take...

Colonial Charm

24 Hardacre Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 2 Auction on Site...

Situated in a family friendly suburb of Wandal this Colonial home is awaiting your inspection. Boasting a good sized front deck and open plan living, this home...

Charming Queenslander

7 Lanigan Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 3 $399,000

Stylishly renovated this spacious home is situated in a quiet street in popular Wandal just a short walk to schools, it's the perfect family home. Features include...

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $398,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

EXCLUSIVE: Investors splash millions across Rocky

A strip of shops on Musgrave St recently sold for $1.6M.

Southern investors swoop into Rockhampton

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!