Alex has the winning brew

Madeline McDonald | 28th Sep 2016 9:16 AM
BEER BARON: Yeppoon man Alex Taubert won the award for the best amateur home brew in Queensland earlier this month and will compete in the national championships in Adelaide next month.
WHEN Alex Taubert invites his mates around for a cold beer on a Friday afternoon they rarely decline the invitation to sip on his award winning beer.

The local geographic systems specialist won the champion award for the best home brewed beer in the state at the 2016 Queensland Amateur Brewing Championships held earlier this month.

Out of 126 brewers and a record number of 462 beers, Alex's beer, a Smoked Marzen, took out the competition with the flavour, texture and colour impressing all the judges.

Alex, 40, brews his beer under his house in Yeppoon and said he was a last minute entry into the competition.

"I found out about the competition a week before the cut off date for entries so I just grabbed as many beers as I could from my cellar and posted them off to Brisbane with my fingers crossed,” he said.

"I've been brewing beer for about seven years and I just really wanted to get some feedback from proper certified beer judges,” he said. "It's one thing to hear 'this is a great beer' from your mates but I really wanted that professional opinion.

"I woke up to a text message from my friend congratulating me on the win; I was completely gobsmacked.”

Alex's champion beer is a recipe he's been formulating for a few years, known as his Rockin' Rauct which is a Smoked Marzen.

"My winning beer is a German style beer that's really smoky and has a bacon sort of flavour to it,” he said.

"I used an imported German malt which is smoked using beechwood to get the flavour that I wanted.

"It's one of my favourite brews but, like any sort of artist or creator, I can always think about ways to improve it.

"I honestly think the winning element to my beer could have had something to do with the water here.

"The big difference I noticed after moving to Yeppoon is the quality of water.

"The water that comes down from the Woodbury reservoir is fantastic for brewing, I do water testing and the quality of water here is amazing.

"Beer is 95% water and the water the Livingstone Shire is pumping out makes really good beer.”

But for Alex brewing beer under his house isn't all about winning awards and having a champion brew, it's about being creative and living his passion.

"Brewing beer is more like an obsession for me than a hobby; I just love everything about it,” he said.

"I had a friend who did it years ago and I wanted to have a go myself because even when I cook I love breaking down the science of recipes and trying to attempt to replicate things, like my favourite beer which is Coopers Pale Ale.

"So that's the beer I started with, I tried to get as close to that taste as possible and I soon became obsessed. It took me six years nearly to be happy with my version of Coopers Pale Ale.

"But in that time I've created all sorts of beers.

"I've brewed peanut butter stouts and sour beers, which are all the rage at the moment.

"I also do fruity beers for my partner because she likes something a bit sweeter so it's whatever you sort of feel like concocting.

"The four main elements of beer are malt, water, hops and yeast. A lot of brewers these days are playing around with all sorts of weird and wonderful things; a friend of mine made a basil and chilli beer, so you can be as creative as you want.”

A member of CQ Home Brewers, Alex said he could see a trend in craft beers taking over Central Queensland.

"There's a revolution in craft beer, there's no other way to put it really,” he said.

"And it doesn't seem to be slowing down because everyone loves beer and there's a real class about drinking craft beer.

"It's not just seen as a drink for an old man but, because there's so many varieties, there really is something for everyone.

"There was a pretty strong showing for the CQ region at the state competition with four of our members receiving medal placings and the runner up for the champion beer being a guy from Moura, which was great to see.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
