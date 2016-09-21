Alleged beheading case in court

THE lawyer of a man who allegedly murdered and decapitated his close friend faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on behalf of his client.

Mohammed Khan was charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse in May this year after the body of the victim, Syeid Alam, was found on April 16 near a creek bed off the Fitzroy River at Park Avenue.

It is alleged the victim was decapitated.

Mohammed Khan's lawyer William Prizeman told the court although the case had appeared before the court four months ago, the requested brief of evidence still hadn't been provided and he would be taking directions to seek a disclosure obligation direction hearing.

The police prosecutor said he communicated with the arresting officer who said the brief of evidence was substantial.

And he added they were still waiting on scientific results which wouldn't be completed for another month.

The case has been adjourned to the 19 October for a committal call over.

Mr Khan did not appear yesterday and will not be required to attend on that date.