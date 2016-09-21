27°
News

Alleged beheading case in court

Chloe Lyons | 21st Sep 2016 6:00 PM
Mohammed Khan allegedly murdered Syeid Alam
Mohammed Khan allegedly murdered Syeid Alam Adam Wratten

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE lawyer of a man who allegedly murdered and decapitated his close friend faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on behalf of his client.

Mohammed Khan was charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse in May this year after the body of the victim, Syeid Alam, was found on April 16 near a creek bed off the Fitzroy River at Park Avenue.

It is alleged the victim was decapitated.

Mohammed Khan's lawyer William Prizeman told the court although the case had appeared before the court four months ago, the requested brief of evidence still hadn't been provided and he would be taking directions to seek a disclosure obligation direction hearing.

The police prosecutor said he communicated with the arresting officer who said the brief of evidence was substantial.

And he added they were still waiting on scientific results which wouldn't be completed for another month.

The case has been adjourned to the 19 October for a committal call over.

Mr Khan did not appear yesterday and will not be required to attend on that date.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Alleged beheading case in court

Alleged beheading case in court

The lawyer of a man who allegedly murdered and decapitated his close friend faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on behalf of his client.

KICK THE KILOS: Why this trainer loves Strava

STEPPING UP: Michelle Jennings, owner of Pivot Health and Fitness, enjoys using the Strava app to track her fitness progress.

Take part in our Kick the Kilos challenge

Bail revoked for old charges, no bail for new charges

Rockhampton Court House

A man charged with new offences has had his previous bail revoked.

Rocky's three top women

Telstra Businesswomen Entrepreneur Award 2016 finalist for Queensland Patrice Brown of CQG Consulting

Three women named finalists in Telstra Businesswomen Awards

Local Partners

Bold and brave work on stage in Tequila Mockingbird

This is a bold, brave work examining a darker side of Australian culture lurking just below the surface.

Local artist celebrated

ART EXHIBITION: Michelle Landry MP, artist Andrea Chapman and Greg Chapman at the opening of her exhibition A Palimpsest in Paint.

Local artist Andrea Chapman celebrates the opening of her exhibition

A license to cause maximum carnage this weekend

Monster truck \"Wicked\" giving a demonstration at Rockhampton Showgrounds.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

A night of carnage promised for Rockhampton.

Latest deals and offers

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Big 4 Bedroom Family Home/Stunning New Kitchen/Pool -$360,000!

30 Potts Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $360,000

What an amazing family home, or, fabulous investment opportunity for the smart investor. Showcasing a fantastic, big,4 BEDROOM highset home, lovely timber internal...

Lowset Block Home Close to Hospital

9 Vyner Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This lowset block home is located only a short walk to the Rockhampton Hospital and in a No through quiet little street on the top of Wandal. With 3 bedrooms and a...

Clever Design – Serious Seller

36 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This contemporary and stylish home offers very comfortable living. The owners are relocating and their much loved home must be sold. • 233m2 Under roof • ...

Brilliant Lowset Brick Home With Massive Patio and Shed

14 Bondeson Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This fantastic lowset brick home is an absolutely must see NOW- perfectly postioned on a corner allotment, with 2 street access, in the heart of Parkhurst within...

The Ultimate Lifestyle and Sea Change For One Lucky Family!

24 San Marino Way, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 $389,000

What a sensational lifestyle YOUR FAMILY can have when you move into the amazing 24 San Marino Way, Zilzie. You will absolutely love this stunning setting...

Spectacular Ocean Views from the Top of Taranganba!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 Offers Over...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Acreage Lifestyle

31 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 2 $419,000

If you've been searching for country living close to town; we invite you to inspect this wonderful lifestyle property today. Situated on an impressive 5-acres...

CHEAP AS CHIPS, FISHERMAN&#39;S DELIGHT!

380 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 2 1 1 $135,000

This is a real entry level home and nicely positioned overlooking parkland plus our magnificent Fitzroy River. Featuring: * 2 bedrooms * Kitchen, dining...

IMPRESSIVE IN DESIGN FLAWLESS PRESENTATION

5 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 Expressions of...

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside is immaculate and is a fine example of quality, perfection and attention to detail. * Open plan in...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Ten lots with sale by tender at Gateway Precinct

An artist impression of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

Gateway is long term plan to drive economic growth

Council approves new North Rocky development

NEW UNITS: An aerial view of the proposed site for a unit development in Berserker.

The complex is set to include eight units

Your chance to own a slice of Rockhampton history

OLD CLASSIC: 322 Agnes St on The Range is up for auction next month and has attracted a lot of interest from potiential buyers due to it's histoy.

THE home located at 322 Agnes St is more than your average home.

HOT PROPERTY: Major Cap Coast retail centre hits the market

Shopping complex for sale at 30 Mary St, Yeppoon

This shopping complex could be all yours.

City family finds home sweet home in Gracemere

HERE TO STAY: Darryn and Lisa Lucas with their son Archie, 4, are happy to have found their dream home in Gracemere.

Brisbane couple find their new home in small town Gracemere.