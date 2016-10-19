Alleged decapitation case continues

Mohammed Khan was arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam and escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.

"SUBSTANTIAL” evidence has been provided to the defence in the case of a man accused of murdering and beheading his friend.

William Prizeman from Fisher Dore lawyers appeared on behalf of Mohammed Khan in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, who was not required to attend.

Khan has been charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse in May this year after the body of the victim, Syeid Alam, was found on April 16 near a creek bed off the Fitzroy River at Park Avenue.

It is alleged the victim was decapitated.

When the case last appeared before the court on September 21, Mr Prizeman told the court he had been waiting on a brief of evidence for four months, but none had been provided.

Today, he told the court a "substantial” amount of evidence had been offered from the brief and the directions hearing scheduled for November 4 was no longer required.

Magistrate Cameron Press dismissed the application for a disclosure obligation direction hearing and adjourned the matter until November 23 for further mention.