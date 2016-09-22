Survivor of alleged stabbing to face cross examination

THE case of a man charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm came before Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Sebastiano Garofalo allegedly stabbed two men, one 32-years-old and the other 33-years-old out the front of the Ozcare Rockhampton Homeless Hostel for men in September last year.

The 32-year-old died from his injuries, but the 33-year-old survived after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of Mr Garofalo told the court applications were being made to cross examine witnesses which should be provided to the prosecution by October.

Mr Garofalo's lawyer also indicated the complainant from the attempted murder charge was someone they were seeking to cross examine.

The case has been adjourned to November 9 and Mr Garofalo will not be required to attend.