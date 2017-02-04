Alleged serial thief arrested over Cap Coast break ins

AN alleged serial thief has been arrested following an investigation into a series of break and enter offences on the Capricorn Coast.

Yeppoon detectives investigating a series of offences during January have charged an 18-year-old Emu Park man.

Police will allege the man broke into homes in both Yeppoon and Emu Park and have charged him with 13 counts of break and enter offences.

The 18-year-old has been bailed to appear at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 23.

Investigations are continuing into a number of unsolved offences on the coast and would like anyone with information to contact them.

Police can be contacted at Yeppoon Station or by Policelink 131 444.