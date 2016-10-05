Allenstown florist the pick of the bunch

SAYING IT WITH AWARDS: Anna Brooks (left) with Sandra Crew and Jacque Torr from Allenstown Florist with their award from Petals.

JACQUE Torr who agreed to buy the Allenstown Florist five years ago says business is booming and they've got the award to prove it.

The flower shop has been recognised as one of the top 30 florists for the year across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom by Petals Worldwide Florist Network which is one of Australia's premier flower relay services.

Jacque said it was nice to know the business had outranked some of the bigger florists in places like Brisbane and New South Wales.

"It means we are really high up in the Petals network ranking in what we do in the orders we receive, the orders we sell,” Jacque said.

"We have had no complaints against us and it just gives you a really good reputation.”

The local florist has a wide reach when it comes to flower arrangements with the business even delivering orders to South Africa, England and Singapore.

"I think it's really good thing especially in our economic climate of Rocky which isn't real good at the moment,” Jacque said.

"This business has been here 40-odd years, it's probably one of the original florists in Rocky.”

Jacque says her secret to a thriving business was simple.

"Doing what the customer wants and always putting out a perfect job and flowers as well as having really good staff.”