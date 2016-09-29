Allsorts gives more acts a chance to shine

STAND UP: Allsorts Open Mic Night is on at The Workshop this Saturday night for all aspiring performing artists.

FOR two years Allsorts Open Mic has been giving Rockhampton's new and emerging performers a place to show what they can do and work on their craft so they can take their act to the next level.

Now a new format means the show is even more accessible for locals wanting to take their first steps on stage.

The show has been split in two: an all-ages section from 6:30pm, followed by 15+ comedy from 8.30pm.

The change gives the performers more flexibility to group similar acts together. The early show means children and young people now have their own safe space to perform alongside similar acts, while the 15+ rating for the later show gives our comedians more freedom to push the envelope with a mature audience.

Want to see how it works? You can find out for yourself at the next Allsorts Open Mic show this Saturday night at The Workshop in East St. Grab some dinner from the street food vendors, sample a cocktail from the bar, and settle in for a night of free live entertainment with Rocky's own new acts and rising stars.

Allsorts is open to acts of all kinds. Being an open mic there are no auditions, no meetings and no membership fees - if you want to perform just put your name down at least 24 hours before the show, then turn up and show us what you can do.