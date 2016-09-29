27°
News

Allsorts gives more acts a chance to shine

Madeline McDonald
| 29th Sep 2016 9:17 AM
STAND UP: Allsorts Open Mic Night is on at The Workshop this Saturday night for all aspiring performing artists.
STAND UP: Allsorts Open Mic Night is on at The Workshop this Saturday night for all aspiring performing artists. Contributed ROK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR two years Allsorts Open Mic has been giving Rockhampton's new and emerging performers a place to show what they can do and work on their craft so they can take their act to the next level.

Now a new format means the show is even more accessible for locals wanting to take their first steps on stage.

The show has been split in two: an all-ages section from 6:30pm, followed by 15+ comedy from 8.30pm.

The change gives the performers more flexibility to group similar acts together. The early show means children and young people now have their own safe space to perform alongside similar acts, while the 15+ rating for the later show gives our comedians more freedom to push the envelope with a mature audience.

Want to see how it works? You can find out for yourself at the next Allsorts Open Mic show this Saturday night at The Workshop in East St. Grab some dinner from the street food vendors, sample a cocktail from the bar, and settle in for a night of free live entertainment with Rocky's own new acts and rising stars.

Allsorts is open to acts of all kinds. Being an open mic there are no auditions, no meetings and no membership fees - if you want to perform just put your name down at least 24 hours before the show, then turn up and show us what you can do.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  whatson

UPDATE: QAS confirm one killed in horror Bruce Hwy crash

UPDATE: QAS confirm one killed in horror Bruce Hwy crash

THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions south of Rockhampton following a serious crash this morning.

Iconic Aussie band gets set for Great Western show

ICEHOUSE: The band will play Saturday night at the GWH.

ICEHOUSE'S Rocky show is just days away.

Allsorts gives more acts a chance to shine

STAND UP: Allsorts Open Mic Night is on at The Workshop this Saturday night for all aspiring performing artists.

Allsorts Open Mic night changes things up.

WHAT'S ON

DJ ACT: Queensland's BONKA will perform at The Giddy Goat on Saturday night.

WANT to catch a live band this weekend? Here's your local gig guide.

Local Partners

Rio carnivale comes alive

THE Olympics may be over for the world, but the Rio Carnivale party is just getting started in Yeppoon.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Ready 24 expands business

BUSINESS READY: Ready 24 Gym owner Nissa Ramm opened the new gym facility over the weekend.

YEPPOON'S Nissa Ramm has always been passionate about fitness.

Iconic Aussie band gets set for Great Western show

ICEHOUSE: The band will play Saturday night at the GWH.

ICEHOUSE'S Rocky show is just days away.

Latest deals and offers

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

MADONNA had posted a naked selfie on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry who shed her clothes in a video promoting the US Presidential election.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

Paint oils like Rembrandt

OIL WORKSHOPS: Award-winning artist and CQUniversity teacher Pat Connor will be running oil painting workshops in October.

Award-winning artist to run oil painting workshops

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

Our funny bachelor bows out

The Bachelorette contestant Aaron Brady from Golden Beach. Supplied by Channel 10.

COAST marketing executive eliminated from The Bachelorette.

4 Bedroom Plus Ensuite

289 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 $299,000

The old saying "don't judge a book by its cover" certainly applies to this beautiful old church that has had a full make-over and has been fully restored into a...

Ideal Starter Home

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand new house that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Resort Style living in Cascade Gardens

11 Crear Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 3 4 $839,000

What a stunning designer built home, located in Cascade Gardens. Designed with a low maintenance lifestyle in mind and modern quality finishing's this home is...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $369,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This large 4 bedroom home has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy the privacy this great home has to offer. Features include, 4 built-in bedrooms...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

14% of renovators doing own electrical work?

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

And 12% said they did their own plumbing work