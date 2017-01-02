Almost 300 jobs available right now in Rocky Region

KEEN INTEREST: Keppel Bay Sailing Club manager Julie Strudwick says she's had a stonrg response from job seekers after advertising for several positions.

WITHIN the first four hours of advertising a personal assistant position, Keppel Bay Sailing Club manager Julie Strudwick had received 50 applications.

In the past week, she's now received about 100 resume's for the job.

Employing over 120 people across three properties on the Capricorn Coast, KBSC is one of the bigger employers in the Livingstone Shire.

And while the club has no problems with finding employees, they're just one business in the region seeking to hire more staff.

Almost 300 jobs are being advertised on job search website, SEEK, covering a broad range of industries and professions. Some of these include a manger role for Rockhampton's Hungry Jack's stores, a venue manager in Yeppoon, CAT dump truck operators, and an Infrastructure Project Engineer at Livingstone Shire Council to name a few.

This comes as large department store Harris Scarfe is about to open up shop in Stockland Rockhampton, offering more job opportunities for the region.

Ms Strudwick said there were also two to three chef positions up for grabs, which had also generated plenty of interest.

"I've got one (chef position) with 16 applicants for that, I'll post the more senior chef role and probably get up to 30 applicants," she said yesterday. "Chefs have been hard to get but they're a lot more available at the moment. We'll also be looking at doing our intake of trainees in January of up to about 10."

Ms Strudwick said the chef availability came down to things like the mining downturn as well as the higher number of business closures in CQ in the past 12 months, with many of those being cafes and restaurant's.

Always encouraging employees with further training other incentives, Ms Strudwick said there was a high retention rate in staff numbers.

"We're really big on training, and right now we're training the next generation of chefs so hopefully they'll choose to stay local," she said.

