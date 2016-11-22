31°
Road blocked after serious traffic crash in Park Avenue

Madeline McDonald
| 22nd Nov 2016 10:56 AM
UPDATE 11.10AM: AUTHORITIES have confirmed there has been fairly substantial damage to the cars involved in the crash on the intersection of Main St and Glenmore Rd.

There are reports of one woman suffering from spinal injuries. 

Northbound of Glenmore Rd is blocked. 

 

10.56am: AMBULANCE crews are heading to crash on the intersection of Main St and Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue. 

It's believed there are multiple vehicles involved. 

One driver has removed themselves from the vehicle but the other driver is still in the second car. 

No reports of injuries yet. 

Please avoid the area if possible. 

Topics:  emergency services queensland ambulance and emergency services

Road blocked after serious traffic crash in Park Avenue

