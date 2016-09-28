AMWU calls for Carlton boycott

WITH two football code grand finals on this weekend, plenty of people are likely to kick back with a beer or two while they watch the game.

But the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union (AMWU) is asking people to boycott beers, spirits and ciders produced by Carlton & United Breweries in support of staff who have been picketing for 16 weeks.

AMWU state organiser Bernie Misztal said the action had started when 55 workers at the Melbourne brewery were sacked and then offered their jobs back for rates which would equate to 65% less than their previous wages once entitlements and penalty rates were factored in.

"We're seeing a lot of multi-national companies following the same trend,” he said.

Today, he gathered with AMWU members in Rockhampton to push for a boycott of Carlton products this weekend.