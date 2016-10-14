27°
An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 14th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery.
Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Kerri-Anne Mesner

MANY artists will travel with a camera in hand, or sketch on scene what they see in front of them, but Ken Done works differently.

The iconic Australian artist, best known for his painting of the Sydney Harbour Bridge which was reproduced on T-shirts, is in Rockhampton this weekend for his exhibition opening.

"I've had a lot of exhibitions around the world. I like this one (Rockhampton) very much,” he said.

Done spoke with The Morning Bulletin today, in between talking with Frenchville State School students, saying his paintings are more about a feeling than a photographic replication of a scene.

"If you are talking to young students, particularly kids of this age who are 10, 12, something like that... they are old enough intellectually to understand the paintings and reasons sometimes behind the paintings and at that age they are extremely optimistic which is the way that young Australians should be,” he said. "They're the future.”

He explained his approach to painting while talking about his exhibition titled The Reef.

"My paintings are not literally photographically about what it was like under the water. They are what it feels like for me,” Done said.

He said often it's an idea that gives birth to a piece of art that come from the experience of being there.

"Sometimes I make the sea black. Sometimes I make it yellow. It's the difference between art and photography.”

But he doesn't just paint Australian iconic symbols with his next exhibition, which will be featured in the National Portrait Gallery, focused on animals. In particular, his pets.

Done will join other Australian artists for this exhibition where the artists have painted portraits of their pets.

"You never imagine that your little doggies would end up in the portrait gallery.”

Done said has never been to Rockhampton before and said it was a very impressive city.

"The brownness of the river with the rocks sticking out - I like that. I like the feeling of seeing the river through the gum trees,” he said.

"Any place that you go to new is exciting.”

"If you are diving in the reef sometime, if you find a very grey rock, you find lots of little kind of polyps ... little worms that stick up and poke their head and as you swim closer to them, they disappear. This is the idea of it. ....” Ken said while talking about the painting Christmas Tree Reef to the Frenchville students.

He went on to point out which parts of the painting a Christmas Tree Worm (Spirobranchus giganteus) looks like.

”To me, a painting that is good is a painting that sustains my interest over time. Gives me more and more things to think about.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  art frenchville state school ken done rockhampton art gallery

An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

