'Anarchist' fails to impress in court

A POORLY chosen T-shirt left a bad impression in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

The Rockhampton man, who pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order, walked up to the bar table wearing a black shirt, featuring a skull and the word 'anarchist'.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll angrily addressed the defendant asking him if he thought it was an appropriate shirt to wear when facing court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox then told the court in August this year the defendant breached a DVO made against him in February this year.

The defendant and his parter, who are still together, got into a heated argument when he said to her, "you are fat, you have three chins and you have ugly stretch marks".

Later on the defendant's partner began yelling at him about the fact he was unable to father children.

The fight progressed into a physical altercation, but Mr Fox acknowledged it was violent on both sides.

The defendant, who has two previous weapons charges, was fined $550 with no conviction recorded.