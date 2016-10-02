Anglican Church celebrates 140 years of Mother's Union

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mary Sumner (aka Alice Hare in costume) arrived in a time machine last Sunday at St Pauls Cathedral to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Mothers Union.Seen here with Noelle Frazer, President of the Rockhampton Mothers Union.

ROCKHAMPTON Diocese of the Anglican Church has celebrated the 140th anniversary of the founding of the Mother's Union in 1876.

Mary Sumner, the original founder of this official Anglican organisation held her first meeting of mothers at the Rectory just outside Winchester in England.

She wanted to help other women with prayer and practical support.

Under her leadership the organisation developed into a very significant and influential group.

The work of her organisation has become international and very influential.

Nowadays these are over 4 million members across 83 countries.

Mother's Union works to improve conditions for women, children and families worldwide.

They have had a representative on the United Nations' Commission on the status of women for many years. Historically they always worked with the poor and needy.

Queen Victoria became their patron in 1897.

Today Queen Elizabeth is the patron.

During Mary Sumner's lifetime Mothers' Union was called to give evidence to the Royal Commission on Marriage and Divorce; campaigned to raise the minimum age of marriage for women to 16 years of age, gave evidence to the Government on abortion and sent a deputation to the Board of Education on religious education.

She was a prolific letter writer campaigning against social injustices as they affected families.

These days Mothers Union is still very active politically. Internationally we speak out on issues of gender inequality through our representation at the United Nations Commission on the Status of women every year.

In Australia we are also very active in working to prevent family violence and build respect within communities.

In Rockhampton the Mothers Union here started the first Women's Shelter in the 1970s to help women and children escaping from violence in their homes.

We have departments such as Social Responsibilities, Spirituality, and Education.

We have annual events such as children's ministry picnics, we provide the cakes and materials for all the church baptisms all year round, we stand up to be heard on issues affecting women, children and family life.

We write letters to politicians, attend rallies and marches, provide food for desperate families when we can, and support women and children in the women's shelter with practical gifts.

Most importantly, we send money to our fellow Mother's Union branches overseas who do the most wonderful work to build healthy and happy families by funding education, loans, health care and addressing issues like child marriage, child labour and the exploitation of women.

The Mother's Union meet monthly as a friendship group based on Christian love and respect to pray together and plan their community work.