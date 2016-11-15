Anglicare worker's outstanding achievements in challenging job

Senior Placement worker Renee Heron with her award from Anglicare recognising her distinguished service.

THIS Anglicare worker always knew she wanted to work in child protection and now she's getting some much deserved recognition.

Anglicare's Senior Placement Support Worker in the Foster and Kinship Intensive Care Program Renee Heron was recognised for her outstanding achievements in the work place by being awarded the highly commended chair's choice award last month.

Renee has been with Anglicare for two years and loves the diversity of the role which involves her overseeing eight staff members.

"I supervise the general placement support workers, so my role is to supervise and support them, attend stakeholder meetings, advocate on their behalf,” she said.

"My job looks very different every day.”

Before coming on board with Anglicare, Renee was working within different child protection services in Brisbane.

Child protection was something Renee had always been passionate about and she said she encourages the progression of her industry.

"I think any reform if it's in the best interest of the children and their well-being is welcome,” Renee said.

"At this point I'm not sure what that's going to look like and what changes may be made, but like I said any changes that are going to benefit the children are welcome.”

Renee and her team work with around 120 family entities around the Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mount Morgan area and although the job is challenging, she said the staff make it all the better.

"I do really like the job, it's obviously challenging at times,” Renee said.

"We have a great team at Anglicare and it's great working with the carers and the children.”